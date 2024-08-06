Penn State Training Camp Progress Report: Nittany Lions News and Notes
Penn State coach James Franklin already has established the decree for his team's 2024 season. "We’ve got to play our best when our best is needed most, in the biggest games and the biggest moments," Franklin said before training camp began July 31.
How are the Nittany Lions progressing toward that goal with a big game approaching? Some insight into training camp as Penn State accelerates the pace toward its 2024 opener at West Virginia on Aug. 31.
Drew Allar and Andy Kotelnicki are clicking
Allar, Penn State's second-year starting quarterback, gets animated when discussing coordinator Andy Kotelnicki's offense and his role in it. Allar, Kotelnicki and quarterbacks coach Danny O'Brien (all "film dorks," as Kotelnicki said) have developed a real collaboration during the installation process. It's Kotelnicki's offense, and he directs it, but Allar likes having a larger voice in the play-selection process.
As Allar said, "I have to love every single play," for it to make his call sheet. Franklin has seen that bring out Allar's leadership voice. The head coach also danced around the edges of predicting that Allar will do things fans don't expect, perhaps as a runner. That's part of the reason Allar worked on improving his movement this offseason.
"Drew obviously has been able to lean on Danny and has been able to lean on Andy, but I also think some of the things systematically that we are going to do, you guys are going to look at and say, ‘I don't know if that's something I would imagine Drew doing,'" Franklin said. "But by him doing just enough of it, it opens up and creates opportunities for other things in our offense and makes us difficult to defend."
The offensive line takes shape
Penn State's starting line at West Virginia should like this: Drew Shelton at left tackle, JB Nelson or Vega Ioane at left guard, Nick Dawkins at center, Sal Wormley at right guard and Nolan Rucci or Anthony Donkoh at right tackle. It's a solid group with experience, though replacing three NFL draft picks leaves lingering questions.
The central player of the group is Dawkins, the first-year starting center and one of the team's most assertive voices. Dawkins has been a primary figure on the line for two years, though one who took a reserved number of snaps. Now, he's the lineman from which this unit will flow.
"He is one of a kind," Kotelnicki said of Dawkins. "I have coached long enough to know when you’re interacting with a special person in their early 20s or late teens, and he is special. I say to the coaches, 'We can never take for granted the type of leader or person he is, because he is rare."
From question to strength
Cornerbacks coach Terry Smith reiterated that his position group might be the deepest he has had in 11 seasons at Penn State. That's quite a statement, considering the Nittany Lions had two corners drafted and would have had a third (Johnny Dixon) but for an injury.
This group of cornerbacks is unique, in that it includes three SEC transfers. Audavion Collins, who played for Penn State last season after transferring from Mississippi State, had the best set of spring drills, Smith said. Fellow SEC transfers A.J. Harris (Georgia) and Jalen Kimber (Florida and Georgia) are in the mix with returning cornerbacks Cam Miller, Elliot Washington II and Zion Tracy.
It's a varied group of players who can fill out a rotation. It also fits defensive coordinator Tom Allen's strategy for playing plenty of cornerbacks.
"It was a position that, when I was first hired, we were concerned about," Allen said. "It became a major focus. We brought in two transfers [Harris and Kimber] who turned out to be tremendous assets to our program in so many different ways. That room has turned from question mark to possibly one of our strengths on defense."
Can the freshmen receivers help?
If a freshman can make a quick impact anywhere on Penn State's roster, it's at receiver. The Nittany Lions brought in three wideouts in the 2024 recruiting class who could carve a role. One to watch in particular is Tyseer Denmark.
The 5-10, 177-pound freshman from Philadelphia's Imhotep Charter has drawn notice early on offensive and special teams, where he's getting snaps at punt returner with fellow freshman Josiah Brown. Pittsburgh Central Catholic graduate Peter Gonzalez has grabbed Franklin's attention as well.
"Peter came in and tested really well," Franklin said of the 6-2, 200-pound Gonzalez. "He's one of our bigger wide receivers. He's a big, physical athlete. And then I would say with Tyseer, there’s just been a real buzz about his demeanor and his approach and how competitive and how confident he is. There’s a buzz in the program [about him] when you talk to guys."
