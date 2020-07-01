Penn State Transfer Portal Update: A new home for CJ Holmes

Former Penn State safety CJ Holmes announced this week that he will transfer to Kent State, becoming the fifth player so far from last year's roster to join a new team.

Kent State will be Holmes' third college football team. He began his career as a running back at Notre Dame, then transferred to Penn State in 2018 after being dismissed by Irish coach Brian Kelly.

Holmes spent two seasons at Penn State, moving to safety last season. He played in nine games, and coach James Franklin said he expected Holmes could make an impact in a variety of ways.

"When we were recruiting him, we were recruiting him at multiple different spots: wide receiver, defensive back, possibly running back," Franklin said. "I think at the running back position, he felt like he could play there, but he felt like he had a better chance at safety."

Holmes could return to Beaver Stadium in September, since Penn State is scheduled to host Kent State on Sept. 5 to open the season.

Holmes' decision is the latest in a series of transfer-portal moves involving former Penn State players. Running back Ricky Slade transferred to Old Dominion, where he reunited with former offensive coordinator Ricky Rahne. And quarterback Michael Johnson Jr. entered the transfer portal after spending one season in State College.

Here's a list of prominent Penn State players who have entered the NCAA transfer portal since last season, with their new schools if applicable:

Safety CJ Holmes (Kent State)

Running back Ricky Slade (Old Dominion)

Receiver Justin Shorter (Florida)

Receiver Mac Hippenhammer (Miami-Ohio)

Defensive lineman Daniel Joseph (North Carolina State)

Quarterback Michael Johnson Jr. (Undecided)

Defensive lineman Ellison Jordan (Undecided)

Defensive lineman Damion Barber (Undecided)

