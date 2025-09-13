Penn State-Villanova Observations: Late Drive Lifts Nittany Lions Spirits Into Half
STATE COLLEGE | No. 2 Penn State labored again for much of the first half against Villanova, finally crisping up for a late 70-yard touchdown drive to take 21-0 lead into halftime. Prior to Drew Allar's sharp touchdown pass to Trebor Pena, Penn State's passing game looked off-key for the second consecutive week.
With Oregon's visit looming Sept. 27, the Nittany Lions needed a spark to get them into the game. A few thoughts from the first half.
A critical drive
Quarterback Drew Allar threw one of his best passes of the season late in the second quarter, a dime to Pena between two Villanova defenders. The throw capped a sharp 2-minute drill in which Allar played to his strengths: tempo offense, quick throws, playing in rhythm.
That drive mattered. Prior to it, Penn State had a two-series combination on which it gained a combined 10 yards. Allar missed an open receiver, didn't see others and threw into traffic. Credit to Villanova as well, which applied pressure and some pretty strong pass defense. Its backs ran with receivers downfield and broke up four passes.
But Penn State has to find more ways to score touchdowns. Case in point: The Nittany Lions went 53 yards on 10 plays but settled for another Ryan Barker field goal, its second of the game.
Penn State's shaky, sloppy play
The opening drive was fine, as running back Nicholas Singleton carried eight times for 34 yards and 4-yard touchdown run. Penn State coach James Franklin clearly pressed to get Singleton going early after the back rushed for just 92 yards in his first two games.
But after that, Penn State looked out of rhythm and missed basic plays. It also committed two false-start penalties, both by vetrean ofensive linemen. And Allar clearly is working through some passing concepts rather than checking to spaces that are open.
Penn State's defense is doing what it should
Villanova made a terrific play late in the second quarter, converting a 4th-and-2 with a 27-yard gain by David Avit who broke through a well-blocked line into a secondary without safeties. Penn State cornerback Audavion Collins chased him down to save the touchdown. Villanova kicked a field goal to make the score 13-3, but a block in the back nullified it, and the 47-yard attempt went wide left.
Otherwise, Villanova couldn't muster much against the Nittany Lions. Villanova has 69 total yards and is 1-for-7 on third down. Linebacker Tony Rojas made a superb play on a spy sack on third down.
Quick hits
Franklin insists on trying these conversions. Penn State finally converted one. After going 0-for-2 in the first two weeks (one succesful conversion was called back by a penalty), the Nittany Lions connected when Allar found Pena.
Afte rushing for 144 yards last week vs. FIU, running back Kaytron Allen has been pretty quiet. He ran just five times for 31 yards in the first half with a long of 12.
Villanova quarterback Pat McQuiade took a huge sack from Rojas early in the first quarter and left the game for evaluation. He returned in the second quarter.
Up Next
Penn State hosts Oregon on Sept. 27 in the White Out at Beaver Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC.