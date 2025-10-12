SI

Penn State Fans Noticed One Silly Thing About Team's Farewell Post to James Franklin

James Franklin's run as head coach at Penn State came to an end Sunday.
The James Franklin era at Penn State came to an end Sunday with the school firing the head coach who had them one win away from an appearance in the national championship game earlier this year.

Franklin had a ton of success with the Nittany Lions since he was named head coach back in 2014. But after a third straight loss on Saturday, the program is moving on while also having to pay its former coach almost $50 million in a buyout that Franklin will probably enjoy collecting.

Franklin finished his tenure at Penn State with 104-45 record, which many schools would love to have. However, he was just 4-21 record against top-10 ranked teams, and that just isn't going to cut it at a program that expects to compete for and win national titles.

While Franklin hasn't spoken yet since the firing, the team celebrated his time with the program with a post on social media.

The only problem? They instantly turned off the replies to the post on X.

Fans were quick to call out that move:

