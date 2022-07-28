Penn State Confronts Another Stressful Start to the Season

For the third consecutive year, Penn State confronts a stressful road opener against an unpredictable Big Ten opponent. But Purdue coach Jeff Brohm is similarly stressed about hosting the Lions.

"The last time we played Penn State a couple years ago, it was not a good day for us," Brohm said, referring to the Lions' 35-7 victory in 2019. "They had 28 points before we could blink, and we had to fight just to stay in the ballgame."

Both teams expect a different environment Sept. 1 in West Lafayette, when Purdue hosts Penn State in the season-opener for both teams. Penn State is starting a third consecutive season with a Big Ten road game, having won at Wisconsin in 2021. The Lions also are playing on Thursday night for the first time.

Further, the Lions are opening their Big Ten schedule on the road for the seventh consecutive year and 12th in the last 13. Penn State Athletic Director called that situation "unacceptable" and has addressed it with the conference.

Meanwhile, Penn State also must prepare for one of the Big Ten's top returning stories. Purdue, which went 9-4 and beat Tennessee in the Music City Bowl, returns a skilled roster, led by second-team All-Big Ten quarterback Aidan O'Connell.

The senior finished second to Ohio State's C.J. Stroud in Big Ten pass-efficiency rating last season and was among two quarterbacks (with Stroud) to average 300 yards passing per game.

O'Connell, who is getting married this weekend, paces an offense that averaged 428.8 yards of offense per game, 355.4 through the air. That's an intriguing matchup for Penn State's secondary, the best position group on the team and arguably the best in the Big Ten.

Meanwhile, Penn State (107.8 ypg) and Purdue (84.2) finished at the bottom of the Big Ten rushing standing last season. So this game projects to match two sixth-year quarterbacks in O'Connell and Sean Clifford looking to sharpen their passing games early.

"I do think the last half of the season he did play at an elite level," Brohm said. "He helped us win a lot of good football games. He put up some big numbers. He threw for a lot of yards. He did it against a lot of really good football teams. He's a very accurate passer. He has great poise and presence in the pocket. He doesn't get rattled. He understands our system.

"If we can design some plays and spread the field out and give him a chance to make throws in rhythm, he'll do a great job. His ability to extend the play, obviously he has to work on those things, but we have to do our part as coaches as well and make sure we're utilizing his talents. But we want to continue to try to build on that and help improve the team around him."

Purdue has beaten Penn State just twice in Big Ten play and only once at Ross-Ade Stadium (in 2004). But Penn State seldom has played in a hostile road environment at Purdue, which will host a prime-time "Blackout."

"We understand that they're well coached," Brohm said. "They have great talent. They're going to be hungry, out to prove themselves. We've got to play at a high level and execute and do a lot of small things right in order to win that football game.

"Fortunately for us, we do have it at home. Our fan support has been outstanding the last couple of years for sure. They're looking forward to playing a great opponent, and we're looking forward to getting on the field."

