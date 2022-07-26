Big Ten Football Media Days Live Blog

The Big Ten Football Media Days are underway from Indianapolis, where conference coaches and players are spending two days previewing the upcoming college football season.

Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren kicks off the event, followed by the coaches' individual press conferences and podium sessions. Penn State appears Wednesday, with head coach James Franklin joining quarterback Sean Clifford, defensive tackle PJ Mustipher and safety Ji'Ayir Brown.

One important topic will be the recent meeting at Penn State where players discussed the possibility of unionization with the head of the College Football Players Association.

Follow along throughout Tuesday and Wednesday as we provide live updates from the Big Ten press conferences being held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Read More

Ten years ago, Michael Mauti and Michael Zordich made a 2-minute speech that change Penn State's football future

Jahan Dotson's 2022 Penn State scouting report

An NIL opportunity prompts Penn State players to make an impact

Pennsylvania receiver decommits from Penn State

From tragedy, former Penn State linebacker is building a better tomorrow

For Penn State recruiting, another impressive July run

Penn State men's basketball coach Micah Shrewsberry has more to sell than NIL

AllPennState is the place for Penn State news, opinion and perspective on the SI.com network. Publisher Mark Wogenrich has covered Penn State for more than 20 years, tracking three coaching staffs, three Big Ten titles and a catalog of great stories. Follow him on Twitter @MarkWogenrich. And consider subscribing (button's on the home page) for more great content across the SI.com network.