Big Ten Football Media Days Live Blog

Get the latest from the Big Ten football media days in Indianapolis.

The Big Ten Football Media Days are underway from Indianapolis, where conference coaches and players are spending two days previewing the upcoming college football season.

Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren kicks off the event, followed by the coaches' individual press conferences and podium sessions. Penn State appears Wednesday, with head coach James Franklin joining quarterback Sean Clifford, defensive tackle PJ Mustipher and safety Ji'Ayir Brown.

One important topic will be the recent meeting at Penn State where players discussed the possibility of unionization with the head of the College Football Players Association.

Follow along throughout Tuesday and Wednesday as we provide live updates from the Big Ten press conferences being held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

