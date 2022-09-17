Penn State 41, Auburn 12: What We Learned From a Plains Beatdown

Auburn had played 435 games at Jordan-Hare Stadium before hosting a team from the Big Ten. It might wait another 435 to schedule another one.

Penn State's defense battered the Tigers on Saturday, forcing four turnovers and battering them in the red zone, and running back Nicholas Singleton delivered the final strike as the Lions won in a 41-12 rout.

Penn States (3-0) played one of their most physical games in recent memory, running through Auburn's defense and rattling quarterback T.J. Finley. Meanwhile, Penn State's offensive line was superb, fronting an offense that topped 200 yards rushing and did not allow a sack.

Meanwhile, Penn State's best series was a third-quarter defensive stretch that demonstrated why head coach James Franklin hired coordinator Manny Diaz.

Penn State's Huge Red-Zone Stop

The defense was exceptional in the red zone through three quarters, holding Auburn to just a pair of field goals. A third-quarter series allowed Penn State to seize control.

Facing another 1st-and-goal from the 7, Penn State's defense forced a pair of losses (including a sack from Abdul Carter) and sealed the series with an interception from Ji'Ayir Brown. The Lions turned their fourth turnover into a Kaytron Allen rushing touchdown.

The Lions were just as good in the red zone in the first half. Auburn outgained Penn State by 26 yards in the first half, converting three first downs of 8 yards or longer. But the Lions clamped down in the red zone, holding Auburn to a pair of field goals.

Linebacker Curtis Jacobs delivered one of the key plays, sacking Finley on 3rd-and-goal from the 9-yard line to force a field goal. In the second quarter, the Tigers had 3rd-and-goal from the 7, which defensive backs Zakee Wheatley and Marquis Wilson blew up to force another field goal.

Nicholas Singleton Walks the Walk

Singleton rushed for 179 yards and two touchdowns against a MAC team last week. Auburn understandably was curious how he might respond in an SEC venue. Here's how.

Singleton was exceptional, rushing for 124 yards an two touchdowns on 10 carries. He had gains of 54 and 53 yards and averaged 12.4 per carry. Singleton also made the first of many starts.

A Gem for the Offensive Line

This was a great formation on Singleton's first touchdown. Penn State showed power, stacking three linemen and two tight ends left of center, and Singleton plowed behind them for the score.

The left side of Penn State's line was exceptional. Tackle Olu Fashanu and guard Landon Tengwall took their blocks to the second level, something the backs didn't see much of last season. Fashanu has allowed virtually no pressure on quarterback Sean Clifford this season. The group is growing.

Sean Clifford Remains Cool

On Penn State's first series, the Penn State starter took a double clocking to the facemask that left him a little wobbly. But he stood up and attempted a quarterback sneak on fourth down (more on that in a bit).

The play ultimately didn't faze Clifford, though, as he played another strong game against Auburn. After completing 28 of 32 passes last year, Clifford went 14 for 19 for 178 yards Saturday. Clifford also caught his first career pass (on a trick-play throwback) and scored his 13th career rushing touchdown.

Players Who Shined

The defense. Penn State recorded 11 tackles for loss, six sacks, nine quarterback hurries, and three forced fumbles. Auburn's vaunted run game averaged 3.3 yards per carry.

Freshman linebacker Abdul Carter had quite a stat line: six tackles, a sack, a forced fumble and a pass breakup.

Tight end Brenton Strange not only led Penn State with six receptions but also delivered two key blocks on Singleton's big runs.

Kaytron Allen demonstrated his power skills, scoring a pair of touchdowns.

Olu Fashanu. He's playing tackle as well as anybody in the Big Ten right now.

Ji'Ayir Brown. He forced a key fumble and recorded the game-changing interception.

A Few Quibbles

Penn State wasn't great early after turnovers. The scored just three points, and converted one first down, after generating its first three turnovers.

James Franklin's Gonna James Franklin. The Penn State's head coach insists that he's going to be situationally aggressive, a position he defended on the Lions' first series. Franklin had Clifford attempt a sneak near midfield on 4th-and-a-long-1, which Auburn stuffed (unlike Purdue at the goal line).

It was a (as Franklin likes to say) bold, aggressive move. Clifford had been clocked on the previous play, and the coaching staff asked him to dive straight ahead. Which Clifford certainly was willing to do. He just didn't have the push. Did this have something to do with that?

So instead of asking punter Barney Amor to pin the Tigers deep, Franklin gave them plus-side field position. Jacobs' sack kept the Tigers out of the end zone.

Ultimately, it didn't matter.

Up Next

Penn State returns home Sept. 24 to host Central Michigan in its last nonconference game of the season. Kickoff is at noon on Big Ten Network.

