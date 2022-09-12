Penn State Trustees to Consider Expanding Alcohol Sales at Beaver Stadium

Penn State's Board of Trustees will consider a proposal to expand alcohol sales to all fans at Beaver Stadium football games. If the board approves the measure at its next meeting, alcohol could be sold stadium-wide this season.

The Penn State trustees meet Sept. 22-23. The Lions' next home game is schedule for Sept. 24 against Central Michigan.

Penn State Athletics on Monday proposed the concept to the board's committee on legal and compliance. That committee will decided whether to recommend the proposal to the full board at the meeting later this month.

The Centre Daily Times and the Philadelphia Inquirer reported in August about Penn State's plans to expand to alcohol sales at Beaver Stadium. Currently, fans in the suites and club seats can purchase alcohol. Penn State approved limited sales of alcohol at university venues in 2016.

In a news release, Penn State said it has successfully sold alcohol in a limited capacity at Beaver Stadium, Pegula Ice Arena and the Bryce Jordan Center. If the expansion is approved, Penn State would join a lengthy list of universities that sell alcohol at football games. Eight Big Ten schools sell alcohol at football games, including Ohio State, Maryland, Rutgers and Iowa.

Penn State has partnered with a hospitality company to consider a "responsible alcohol beverage plan at football games." Among the considerations: Fans would need a wristband, be limited to two drinks per purchase and consent to having their identifications scanned. Sales will end when the third quarter ends, Penn State said.

Penn State said revenue would fund deferred maintenance projects at Beaver Stadium.

"Penn State Athletics is constantly looking for ways to provide additional amenities to fans to improve the game day experience," the athletic department said in a release. "The 2021 Beaver Stadium Study suggested there was an ever-growing need to improve fan experience and amenities in a historical venue such as Beaver Stadium with one of those being the addition of the sale of alcohol in stadium."

Last year Iowa reported $3 million in revenue from alcohol sales at sporting events in 2021-22, its first year of offering the option. According to the Cedar Rapids Gazette, three football games, including the Oct. 9 game vs. Penn State, totaled more alcohol sales than any sport did during its entire season.

"We're far behind our peer group in offering that as an amenity," Penn State trustee Mark Dambly told the Philadelphia Inquirer. "It's the right thing to do."

Penn State has been looking for ways to expand athletics revenue for years. According to its most recent financial filing, Penn State athletics reported a $23.9 budget deficit during the 2020-21 fiscal year, which covered the pandemic-related sports seasons played before no fans.

Penn State recently hosted a location of Topgolf Live at Beaver Stadium, where fans were able to hit golf balls at field targets from the concourse. Athletic Director Patrick Kraft said he wants Beaver Stadium to host more events than seven home football games per year.

