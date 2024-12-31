Penn State Vs. Boise State: Keys to the Fiesta Bowl
Since a Nov. 2 loss to Ohio State, Penn State has consistently hit new peaks in the 2024 season. Even with a 45-37 loss to Oregon in the Big Ten Championship, the Nittany Lions have rolled during that six-game stretch, allowing an average of just 15.8 points while scoring 38.2.
Penn State looks to continue its recent success, and get one step closer to the national championship, against a Boise State squad with an established underdog identity. The Broncos, 12-1 entering the Fiesta Bowl, boast not only one of college football’s biggest stars but also a complete roster that has made some noise as the Mountain West champion. Here’s what Penn State will have to win the Fiesta Bowl and advance to the semifinals of the College Football Playoff.
RELATED: The Fiesta Bowl Gameday Guide
Wrap up Ashton Jeanty
Beginning with the obvious: Penn State simply has to contain the impact made by Heisman runner-up Ashton Jeanty. Getting defenders in Jeanty’s area can be an issue in itself, as he often reaches the secondary before even being touched. But tackling him is an even tougher task. This season, Jeanty has racked up 1,889 yards after contact, according to Boise State.
“He doesn't go down. I mean, he gets hit and he has tremendous balance. I just think the ability for him to break tackles is really phenomenal,” Penn State defensive coordinator Tom Allen said Friday. “We played a lot of good backs over the years, but he's going to go down as one of the greatest we ever played against.”
One-on-one tackling against the running back can be a nearly impossible task at times, which means Penn State will need to get multiple bodies on Jeanty whenever possible. And when the Nittany Lions do get their arms on Jeanty, it will be essential to bring him down before he can do further damage.
There’s a reason Jeanty has become a superstar in college football. He’s the engine that makes Boise State’s offense run. When he goes, the Broncos go. Quarterback Maddux Madsen has been effective in running the offense and preventing turnovers, but Penn State’s top defensive task undoubtedly will be slowing Jeanty, who has a single-game low of 127 rushing yards this season. The closer Jeanty inches toward Barry Sanders’ single-season rushing record on Tuesday, the tougher it will be for Penn State to fend off a talented Broncos offense.
Keep the run game cruising
Nearly everything has been clicking in Penn State’s run game recently. The Nittany Lions have totaled at least 189 rushing yards in three consecutive games by controlling the offensive trenches. That’s been a significant reason they’ve also outscored their last three opponents by a combined total of 119-62, although one of those matchups was the conference championship loss to Oregon.
James Franklin’s squad should have a simple path to offensive success by continuing that kind of ground dominance against Boise State, which owns the nation’s 14th-ranked run defense (112.5 rushing yards allowed per game). Penn State’s rushing attack has been led by a physical offensive line, which has effectively blocked for two talented running backs.
“When you watch our last game, we played a really physical brand of football, which I love. That's what we want to be. We want to be a tough group up front. You know, as a whole offense, we want that, but our offensive line definitely embodies that,” offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki. “I always challenge offensive lines. I said, ‘Our team will go as far as they'll allow us to go.’”
In the first round of the playoff, Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen combined for 160 rushing yards and three touchdowns against a strong SMU defensive line. Singleton said Friday that he and Allen are “playing at a high level right now.” When Penn State’s two-headed monster in the backfield is moving strongly, that opens up a lot in Kotelnicki’s offense. Continuing that dominance on the ground could create a multi-score deficit for Boise State in the Fiesta Bowl.
Take advantage of a below-average secondary
Look for Penn State quarterback Drew Allar to make a difference, especially if Boise State finds success in slowing the Nittany Lions’ rushing attack. The junior quarterback didn’t have to do much against the Mustangs, totaling just 127 passing yards without a touchdown pass, but the Broncos’ secondary is one of few weaknesses for Spencer Danielson’s group.
Boise State’s 256.6 passing yards allowed per game rank 113th in college football. When the Broncos took on Oregon, their only Power 4 opponent of the season, Dillon Gabriel completed 18 of his 21 passes for 243 yards and two touchdowns. Allar, coming off one of his least effective individual performances in a Penn State uniform, has an opportunity to get back on track against a vulnerable defense in the Fiesta Bowl.
If Penn State is going to make a serious run for the national championship, it needs Allar and his top weapons, like tight end Tyler Warren and wide receiver Harrison Wallace III, at their best. Look for a bounce-back performance from the Nittany Lions’ passing attack after relying on their defense and run game in Round 1.
“Defensively, [Boise State is] a really sound unit. You don't see many mistakes,” Allar said. “The biggest thing that sticks out, just about the players, is how hard they play to the whistle. They're playing through the whistle every single snap there is. So, a lot of respect for these guys, they've had a great season. So it's going to be a fun matchup.”
Penn State will take on Boise State in the Fiesta Bowl at 7:30 p.m. ET Tuesday on ESPN.
More Penn State Football
How #LTFI became the viral heart of Penn State's postseason
Fiesta Bowl tale of the tape: Breaking down the Nittany Lions and Broncos
Matt Millen scouts Penn State's postseason chances
Daniel Mader, a May 2024 graduate of Penn State, is an Editorial Intern with The Sporting News. As a student journalist with The Daily Collegian, he served as a sports editor and covered Nittany Lions women’s basketball, men’s volleyball and more. He has also covered Penn State football for NBC Sports and the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, with additional work in the Centre Daily Times, Lancaster Online and more. Follow him on X @DanielMader_ or Instagram @dmadersports.