Penn State Opts Out of 2020 Bowl Game

Penn State announced Saturday night that it will decline a bowl invitation, ending its season at 4-5.

Players voted not to participate, according to a team statement. The Lions defeated Illinois 56-21 in their final game of the season.

The Lions had played in bowl games for 13 consecutive seasons in which they were eligible dating to 2005. Penn State was not eligible for a bowl game during the 2012-13 seasons because of NCAA sanctions.

This will be the first season a James Franklin-coached Penn State team will not play in a bowl game.

“I couldn’t be more proud and encouraged by how our team conducted itself during this unprecedented season," Franklin said in the statement. "One of our four core values is a willingness to sacrifice, and our student-athletes, coaches and staff have all made incredible sacrifices both on and off the field in order for us to compete this year.

This has been a challenging nine months, but we are proud of how our student-athletes have navigated these difficult times. As you know, we rely on our captains and Leadership Council to provide a voice for our team, and our student-athletes made the difficult choice not to participate in a bowl this year in order to spend time with loved ones. We are fully supportive of their decision, knowing it has been many months since our students-athletes have been able to spend time with their families and the challenges they endured, both physically and mentally. This will be an opportunity for our guys to go home, see family and recharge for the spring semester.”

“Our student-athletes have made tremendous sacrifices this season in order to play the game they love,” Athletic Director Sandy Barbour said. “Because of their commitment to our process and protocols, we have remained healthy and are one of two teams in the Big Ten Conference to play in all nine scheduled games. Very few teams have handled playing during the pandemic as well as our program has, which fills me with Penn State pride.

"Our student-athletes will now have the opportunity for a well-deserved break to enjoy time with their families before returning for the spring semester. I would also like the recognize all of the coaches and support staff members who have also made numerous sacrifices of their own for our student-athletes to compete this fall and moving forward.”