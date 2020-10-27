Penn State's Backfield Gets an Early Stress Test

Ja'Juan Seider stood next to his four Penn State running backs at AT & T Stadium last December and explained how 2019 was the most rewarding season of his coaching career.

"But it was hard," Seider, Penn State's running backs coach, said then. "Even this game was hard. It's hard to play four guys, but it's four guys who deserved to play."

Seider faces a completely new challenge now. Three of those backs who played in the Cotton Bowl likely won't be in uniform Saturday when Penn State hosts Ohio State. And now Seider quickly has to develop two new backs for the spotlight against the No. 3 Buckeyes.

Penn State's "LawnBoyz" room, so full of life last season, looked overcrowded in January. All four backs (Ricky Slade, Journey Brown, Noah Cain and Devyn Ford) left the Cotton Bowl saying they would return, and coach James Franklin had signed two impact recruits from Florida. Managing six running backs seemed like quite an act of juggling.

The situation certainly has changed. In June, Slade transferred to Old Dominion, which is not playing this season. Before the opener at Indiana, Penn State announced that Brown could miss the 2020 season while dealing with an undisclosed medical condition.

Then on Saturday, Cain was injured on Penn State's first offensive series of the season and missed the remainder of the game. Cain carried just three times for 13 yards, then spent the second half on the sideline wearing a boot on his left foot.

"Obviously losing Noah is not ideal," quarterback Sean Clifford said. "He's a key factor to our offense and somebody who is a leader there, too. I wish him nothing but a good recovery. I have no idea with the injury is. ... But obviously we'd love to have Noah."

That left Penn State with Ford, who ran for 69 yards and an accidental touchdown on 20 carries, and the freshmen making their college debuts. Keyvone Lee and Caziah Holmes combined for 51 yards on 11 carries, with Lee scoring his first touchdown.

If Cain is out for an extended period, Lee and Holmes will play far more substantial roles than Penn State anticipated last spring. As a result, the situation underscored the need to over-recruit the position.

Penn State signed a two-back class for the second consecutive year, having brought Cain and Ford onto the roster in 2019. Had they not done so, "we'd have been in trouble," Seider said this past spring.

Now, Penn State faces an even trickier situation, with just one back on the roster who has more than six career carries.

"Everybody says, 'You signed two [backs] this year, you signed two last year,'" Seider said. "Well, you know what? The teams that are winning are doing the same thing. Anywhere you go, you're going to have to compete."

Thrust into a primary role against Indiana, Ford had some success but was involved in the game's late turning point, scoring a touchdown when he clearly wasn't supposed to. Teammate Pat Freiermuth told Ford to keep his head up and stay off social media, adding that he expected Ford would react positively.

Teammates also liked what they saw briefly from Holmes and Lee, who arrived at Penn State with polish. Both were four-star prospects in Florida with different frames and skillsets.

Holmes (5-11, 209) has gained about 15 pounds since arriving at Penn State. He rushed for 1,472 yards and 19 touchdowns as a senior at Cocoa High in Titusville. Seider said before the season that he expected Holmes to become a "household name."

Lee, a power runner at 6-0, 230 pounds, made a strong first impression by averaging 5.8 yards per carry. Though he arrived at Penn State only this past summer, Lee was a stabilizing force in the second half in spelling Ford. Seider said Lee is "built the right way," calling him a "big kid with great football movements."

Before the season, Franklin said that Penn State's backfield was on an upward trajectory, adding that, "there could be people in a couple of years talking about us as RBU." The Lions will test that trajectory Saturday.

