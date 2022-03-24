Is Penn State's Drew Hartlaub the Fastest Player in the NFL Draft?

The Penn State special teams gunner ran a 4.22 40-yard dash at Pro Day. No one ran faster at the NFL Combine.

STATE COLLEGE | Special teams gunner Drew Hartlaub ran the fastest 40-yard dash time Thursday at Penn State Pro Day. Even better, he might have tied the fastest time ever run at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Penn State announced that Hartlaub's best official time at Pro Day was 4.22 seconds, which tied John Ross' 2017 time as the fastest recorded at the NFL Combine, according to the NFL site whose historical numbers date to 2013. The fastest time at the 2022 combine belonged to Baylor cornerback Kalon Barnes (4.23).

Whether Hartlaub's time would stand caused some debate at Pro Day, held at Penn State's Holuba Hall. Timers initially told Hartlaub that he rolled into the start, which can be cause for disqualification. The unofficial time then was 4.24.

"I had a lot of nerves; probably why I rolled into the start a little bit," Hartlaub said. "I've got to hold it for a two-second count and I didn’t hold it long enough or I rolled into it where I was leaning before I started. So it doesn’t count, I guess."

Ultimately, however, Hartlaub's time not only stood but also was lowered to 4.22 seconds, according to Penn State's official results. He ran a 4.30 on his second attempt. Hartlaub was pleased with whatever time Penn State posted.

"I think it just verifies what I’ve been able to do on film," he said. "Especially as a gunner on special teams, how I can run past people and make plays."



Hartlaub, a safety who played gunner on Penn State's special teams for several years, tested through the roof at Pro Day.

He reached 36 inches in the vertical jump, a top-10 height among safeties at the combine and an exceptional number for a player who is 5.11. He also delivered a broad jump of 10-9, just two inches shy of Tariq Castro-Fields' Pro Day best.

Unfortunately for Hartlaub, he "tweaked" something during testing, preventing him from running individual drills with the receivers and defensive backs. In particular, Hartlaub was looking forward to catching passes from Sean Clifford, who was Jahan Dotson's Pro Day quarterback.

Hartlaub embraced special teams at Penn State, earning a scholarship in 2021 for his work, and knows that's his door to an NFL camp. But Hartlaub also wants to prove his versatility, which includes potentially becoming a receiver.

"I think I can play [defensive back] but I could also play wide receiver," Hartlaub said. "On special teams, I think I can play in multiple spots. I've been running routes. That's why I was kind of disappointed today that I didn't get to run routes. But I'd rather be safe than sorry."

Did Hartlaub turn any heads at Pro Day? Definitely. He had a meeting scheduled with a team after drills. He also has had an advocate for the past few months.

Penn State punter Jordan Stout has been telling everyone he has met to take a look at the gunner from Penn State.

"I probably told 29 teams, you need to get Drew," Stout said at Pro Day. "He's going to be a gunner and he's going to be really good at it."

