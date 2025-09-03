Penn State's Ethan Grunkemeyer Delivers Some 'Swagger' in 2025 Debut
STATE COLLEGE | Shadows started covering the field as Penn State headed into the fourth quarter against Nevada last Saturday. Quarterback Drew Allar’s day was done — he completed 85 percent of his passes for 217 yards and a touchdown — and Ethan Grunkemeyer entered the game.
This was the first time Grunkemeyer played in a regular-season game. His only other appearance was in the Nittany Lions’ home playoff win over SMU last December, when he threw two passes, one of which was intercepted. This time, Grunkemeyer went 7-for-9 and led a 15-play, 94-yard scoring drive in the Nittany Lions’ 46-11 win over the Wolf Pack.
“Something I’m probably most proud of is just going in there and taking the [94-yard drive],” Grunkemeyer said Tuesday. “I think that was big for our offense, coming out backed up in our own territory and being able to march down all the way and score. That was pretty cool.”
Though Penn State coach James Franklin said that Grunkemeyer and Jaxon Smolik will continue competing for the No. 2 spot, he was very impressed with Grunkemeyer’s performance in the opener.
“I actually thought he played in the game better than he’s practiced at times,” Franklin said at his weekly press conference Monday. “He wasn’t holding onto the ball, he was decisive, when he did get pressure, he was able to step up in the pocket and find outlets quickly and get the ball out of his hand. … So I was very pleased with how he played and how he managed the game overall.”
Ethan Grunkemeyer leads a TD drive
On Grunkemeyer’s second snap of the game, the Nevada defense came at him quickly. But the quarterback dished the ball to running back Cam Wallace, who hurdled the incoming defender for a 12-yard gain that sent the Beaver Stadium crowd into a frenzy. Grunkemeyer then ended the drive with his first career rushing touchdown.
“That was definitely something,” Grunkemeyer said. “Growing up, watching college football highlights, college football pump-up videos, you know, that was always a dream of mine, getting in the end zone. It was just great to be able to celebrate with my teammates, celebrate with the O-line, have them lift me up. That was definitely something I’ll never forget.”
Grunkemeyer narrowly won the No. 2 job over Jaxon Smolik because he was slightly more consistent in practice. But Franklin still wanted to see live game reps, in which the quarterbacks could get hit, to extend the evaluation.
“It isn't like make-believe football, where you're back there in the pocket patting the ball, patting the ball, patting the ball, waiting for something to come open,” Franklin said. “Because the D-linemen, if they come anywhere near [the quarterbacks], get their heads ripped off at practice. It's a fairytale world. So it's really valuable to get those live reps in practice that we don't do very often.”
Allar and Grunkemeyer began the season with high completion percentages; Allar at 85 percent, Grunkemeyer at 78 percent. Franklin appreciated that Grunkemeyer, like Allar, found outlet receivers quickly and got them the ball.
“To me, that's one of the biggest things for young quarterbacks is, when you get pressure, do you know where your outlets are like the back of your hand?” Franklin said. “Boom, and you step up and go to the outlet right now. If the outlet is covered, you take off and run. I thought [Grunkekeyer] did a phenomenal job of that."
Penn State tight end Andrew Rappleyea, who took plenty of training camp reps with Grunkemeyer, said the quarterback showed confidence in both practice and on the field vs. Nevada. During te touchdown drive, Grunkemeyer calmly avoided the rush and flipped an outlet pass to Rappleyea, who turned it into a 26-yard gain.
“Oh yeah, Grunk’s a playmaker, there’s no denying that,” Rappleyea said. “The thing about him is, he’s just got a ridiculously talented arm. He can sling the thing, and he’s also just got a swagger and a confidence to him that you just don’t see with a lot of guys.”
What's next for the backup quarterbacks?
It’s hard to replicate playing in front of a Beaver Stadium crowd, but Grunkemeyer said he “was ready to go” and felt prepared when he stepped onto the field. Now, will Smolik get that same chance, or did Grunkemeyer do enough to earn the backup role for the entire season?
It’s probably too early to make that call, and Franklin hasn’t declared as much. But with two more non-conference games left on the schedule, and FIU visiting on Saturday, it shouldn’t be out of the question to see what Smolik is capable of as well. Before the opener, Allar said both quarterbacks developed nicely through fall camp.
“They’ve done a great job of mastering the offense,” Allar said. “I think they’re operating the offense at a really high level, and at a better level than they were coming into camp.”