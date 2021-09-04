Penn State Recruits Drew Allar, Nick Singleton Set Scoring Records

Drew Allar and Nick Singleton, two cornerstone offensive players of Penn State's top-ranked 2022 recruiting class, are turning their senior years into showcases. On Friday, both made history in their hometowns by setting regional scoring records.

Singleton, the nation's No. 1 running back according to SI All-American, rushed 14 times for 137 yards and three touchdowns in Gov. Mifflin's 42-14 win over Wilson. In the process, Singleton scored his 80th career touchdown, breaking the Berks County (Pa.) touchdown record, according to the Reading Eagle. Singleton also had an interception that set up his first touchdown of the night.

Singleton has rushed for 418 yards and eight touchdowns, leading Gov. Mifflin to a 2-0 record. He has scored five touchdowns longer than 30 yards and is averaging 13.1 yards per carry.

Meanwhile in Ohio, Allar had another huge night to lead Medina High to its third win of the season. Allar, ranked No. 6 on SI All-American's quarterback watch list, broke the Medina County record for career touchdown passes (57), according to the Medina Gazette.

Allar went 32 for 43 for 391 yards and four touchdowns in Medina's 35-0 victory over Wadsworth. He also ran for 73 yards.

In three games this season, Allar has thrown for 791 yards and eight touchdowns and has rushed for another 258 yards.

Allar and Singleton help form the nucleus of Penn State's 2022 recruiting class that ranks No. 1 in the nation, according to SI All-American. The 24-player class has been ranked No. 1 since early August following a huge July in which the Lions received commitments from 12 players in the 2022 class.

Here's what SI All-Amerian says about Singleton:

"[He's] 210 pounds, but you wouldn’t know it when tracking the tape. He screams downhill with a decisive style, plenty of rudeness and the breakaway ability of a back much lighter than he. Sure, the competition isn’t elite, but he projects dominance like an elite back would regardless of hometown, making defenders look comical at times. The athletic profile and filled-out frame, not to mention truly gaudy production, rounds Singleton out as perhaps the most intriguing back in the cycle. ... "Penn State fans have to be thrilled with this one."

Of Allar, SI All-American writes:

"Allar is an incredibly talented young signal-caller, and his upside is as high as any quarterback in the class. The first thing you notice about Allar, even before he throws a pass, is his great size for the position. He's every bit of 6-5 and he's listed at 220 pounds. Allar has a big frame that will continue to fill out, which means he should be able to get to an easy 225-235 pounds.

"Allar has exceptional arm strength. He can power the ball down the field, he can make all the difficult throws you want from a top quarterback, and even more important is the fact he does all of this with easy effort. Allar doesn't have to muscle up at all to power the ball, and he doesn't have to get his feet set into the ground to make tough downfield throws either. At times he’ll put a bit too much zip on the ball, but in other instances he shows impressive downfield touch."

Read more

Penn State's 2022 recruiting class maintains its No. 1 ranking

A look behind Penn State's huge recruiting summer

Penn State quarterback recruits make a statement together