Penn State's Jason Nolf is Ready to Rumble Again

Freestyle wrestling returns in top form June 28, and Penn State national champion Jason Nolf will be part of the main event.

Nolf, a three-time NCAA champ at Penn State, will wrestle two-time national champ Jordan Oliver in Rumble on the Rooftop, a series of exhibition bouts to be held in Chicago. The event will be streamed on Fite.tv.

Rumble on the Rooftop will feature some of the nation's top freestyle wrestlers who were denied a chance at competing in the 2020 Summer Olympics. Several would have been in State College in April for the U.S. Olympic Wrestling Trials. Now, they'll return to the mat while raising money for an important cause.

Proceeds from Rumble on the Rooftop will benefit Beat the Streets Chicago, which seeks to empower kids through wrestling.

Nolf, a four-time All-American at Penn State, had qualified for the Olympic Trials, which were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He continues to train in the 79kg freestyle weight class for the 2021 Games.

Jordan Oliver is a fascinating opponent. Oliver, who wrestled at Oklahoma State, is a veteran of the freestyle circuit and is taking another shot at making the U.S. Olympic team. However, he'll do so at 65kg, where he won a U.S. Senior Nationals title last December.

Elsewhere, Rumble on the Rooftop features some of the nation's top wrestlers, including two who ranked No. 1 before the NCAA championships were canceled: Ohio State's Luke Pletcher and Iowa's Pat Lugo. They will square off in another high-profile bout.

Here's the lineup for Rumble on the Rooftop.

Jordan Oliver vs. Jason Nolf

Luke Pletcher vs. Pat Lugo

Pat Downey vs. Joe Rau

Dylan Palacio v. Dylan Ness

Zane Richards vs. Zac Sanders

Brett Pfarr vs. Zach Braunagel

Nazar Kulchytskyy vs. Danny Braunagel

Nick Dardanes vs. Mitch McKee

