Penn State's Lamont Wade Nominated for Jim Thorpe Award

Mark Wogenrich

Penn State's Lamont Wade is among 49 players nominated for the Jim Thorpe Award, presented annually to the nation's top defensive back.

Wade, a senior safety, was named honorable mention All-Big Ten last season, when he started all 13 games. The highlight was his performance against Ohio State, which included three forced fumbles. That tied a Big Ten record for forced fumbles in a game.

Tim Banks, Penn State's safeties coach, said he expects Wade to be a cornerstone of the team's defense this season.

"The guys respect him because of his knowledge, because of his work ethic," Banks said. "This will be a big year for him from a leadership perspective. He was a guy who, on Saturdays, definitely brought all the energy, and the guys could feed off him. But this year I expect him to take another step in terms of really helping the kids prepare through the week. ... I think he's really just scratching the surface of how good he could be going into his senior year."

As watch-list season rolls on, here's a list of Penn State's preseason awards candidates.

  •     Lott IMPACT Trophy: Linebacker Micah Parsons
  •     Chuck Bednarik Award: Linebacker Micah Parsons
  •     Davey O'Brien Award: Quarterback Sean Clifford
  •     Doak Walker Award: Running backs Journey Brown, Noah Cain
  •     Biletnikoff Award: Tight end Pat Freiermuth
  •     John Mackey Award: Tight end Pat Freiermuth
  •     Butkus Award: Linebacker Micah Parsons
  •     Jim Thorpe Award: Safety Lamont Wade

