Penn State's Max Granville Has 'Strong Mindset' After Injury
STATE COLLEGE | Penn State lost a key defensive player this spring, as edge rusher Max Granville sustained a long-term injury recently. Nittany Lions coach James Franklin confirmed the injury Thursday, following a report by 247Sports.
Granville, a redshirt freshman defensive end, sustained the injury at home in Texas during the players' post-semester break, Franklin said. Penn State expected Granville to play a significant role on its defensive line with fellow ends Dani Dennis-Sutton and Zuriah Fisher.
"Obviously it's not an ideal situation, and my heart breaks for the kid and his family, and obviously it's not what we wanted or needed either," Franklin said. "[He's] a guy that played last year and were depending on taking that next step this year. ... He was a young player, but by losing him, we just got a little bit younger, too."
Granville, 19, was among the more unique stories on Penn State's 2025 roster. He initially committed to the Nittany Lions' 2025 recruiting class and should have been a freshman this season. Instead, Granville graduated early from Fort Bend (Texas) Christian Academy and arrived in time for the 2024 season.
The 6-3, 245-pound defensive end made a quick impact, debuting against Kent State in Week 3 and breaking up a pass by delivering a quarterback hit. Granville played in seven games, including three in the postseason. He replaced Abdul Carter for a specific third-down role on Penn State's defensive line in the Fiesta Bowl and had been "trending up" since that game, defensive line coach Deion Barnes said.
"He's a guy we thought [highly] of, but you're making sure his psyche and his mind are right after something like that happens," Barnes said. "That's what I'm more worried about keeping track of at this time. Being a 19-year-old kid, it's going to be tough not playing the game you love for a little while, so I'm more concerned about him personally. But he's had a strong mindset from what I've seen after everything. He's looking forward and has great faith."
Granville, too, was looking forward to this season. He developed a reputation for dedication as soon as he got onto campus. To gain weight as a true freshman, Granville protein-loaded his diet by eating a dozen eggs per day (six in the morning, six at night). It helped him gain 20 pounds. After the season, he had cut that to six per day.
Granville also got a wrist tattoo that reads "NOW" in digital clock font. He did so as a constant reminder to remain focused.
"I feel like it helps me not procrastinate as much," Granville said of the tattoo. "There's a Bible verse that talks about making the most of your time. … We're not promised tomorrow. God blessed with the opportunity to live today, so how I am going to make the most of the opportunities he's given me?"
Franklin has said that Granville proposed the idea of graduating early and enrolling last season, a process known as reclassifying. To Franklin, that demonstrated how committed Granville was to leave Texas for Penn State. This winter, Granville said he made the right decision.
"I definitely wanted to grow coming in here, and it has been everything I wanted it to be," Granville said. "I've gotten crazy devleopment on the field, in the weight room, academically, as a man with our spiritual resources. I'm just so grateful to be at a great program like this."