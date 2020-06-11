AllPennState
Two Nittany Lions Earn Preseason All-American Honors

Mark Wogenrich

College football watch-list season continued Thursday, as Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons and tight end Pat Freiermuth were named to the Walter Camp Foundation's Preseason All-American Team.

Parsons, the defending Big Ten linebacker of the year and a returning consensus All-American, was named to the first team. Freiermuth was named to the second team after being a second-team All-American last year.

Both are considered among the top returning players at their positions. In fact, the site BetOnline has given Parsons 25-1 odds to be the first pick of the 2021 NFL draft.

Parsons last year became the first sophomore to be named Big Ten linebacker of the year. He also was a finalist for the Butkus Award and a semifinalist for the Chuck Bednarik Award.

Freiermuth enters his senior season with 15 touchdown catches, tied with Mike Gesicki for most among Penn State tight ends. He caught seven touchdown passes last year, ranking fourth nationally among tight ends.

Parsons is among five Big Ten players named to the Walter Camp preseason first team. Joining him are Wisconsin lineman Cole Van Lanen, Ohio State lineman Wyatt Davis, Iowa kicker Keith Duncan and Purdue returner Rondale Moore.

Walter Camp earned the nickname "the father of American football" after releasing his first All-America team in 1889. This year, the Walter Camp Foundation will name the 131st edition of its All-America team.

