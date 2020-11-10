Pat Freiermuth: 'It Hasn't Crossed My Mind to Opt Out'

Penn State tight end Pat Freiermuth said he hasn't considered opting out following the team's 0-3 start, adding that he's with the program "in the good times and the bad times.'

"That's not my personality to just walk away when we’re down and the program’s down," Freiermuth said Tuesday. "I’m going to get up and fight back and try to get us our first win this season and do anything I can to make this program go to the next step."

Freiermuth, an All-American and team captain, was eligible for the 2020 NFL draft but opted to return for his third season. Though frustrated with the winless record, Freiermuth said he's "committed to Penn State until I decide my time's up here."

"I haven't even thought that," Freiermuth said. "It hasn't crossed my mind to opt out after our slow start."

Freiermuth is second on the team with 16 catches for 197 yards and a touchdown and has been central to Penn State's offense for three years. He has caught a pass in 28 consecutive games and surpassed 1,000 yards receiving this season.

Freiermuth and Wisconsin's Jake Ferguson are tied for the nation's longest active streak of games with a consecutive catch among tight ends.

In addition, Freiermuth also stood behind the postgame comments of receiver Jahan Dotson, who said players have distractions "that we shouldn't be focused on."

Freiermuth added that Dotson's comments resonated more with players because of Dotson's normally quiet nature.

"With him being so quiet and not really voicing his opinion, it means a lot more coming from him because we’re all thinking it and we’re all trying to get that point across as captains," Freiermuth said. "But Jahan coming from out of really nowhere to say that, it really helped. Kids that were thinking, maybe the captains are just saying it because they’re saying it and they don’t really think it’s true, well it is true."



Penn State visits Nebraska on Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for noon EST on FS1.

Get the latest Penn State news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our AllPennState page. Mobile users click the notification bell. And please follow AllPennState on Twitter @MarkWogenrich.