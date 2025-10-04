Penn State's Playoff Hopes Shattered in Stunning Loss to UCLA
PASADENA, California | In perhaps the most shocking performance of a James Franklin-coached team, No. 7 Penn State fell to UCLA 42-37 on Saturday at the Rose Bowl. The loss dimmed Penn State's College Football Playoff hopes in early October, a stunning turn of events for a preseason title favorite.
The rapid recap from a stunned Rose Bowl Stadium, where Tim Skipper got his first win as UCLA's head coach.
A shocking defensive performance
UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava did to Jim Knowles' Penn State defense what he couldn't to Knowles' Ohio State defense in the playoffs last season with Tennessee. Iamaleava completed eight of his first 10 passes, including a 10-yard touchdown to Kwazi Gilmore, and then tuned up the Nittany Lions with his run game.
Iamaleava rushed for 128 yards and three touchdowns against a defense that sorely missed linebacker Tony Rojas' speed in tracking the middle of the field. Iamaleava was particularly destructive on third down. His 52-yard gain on 3rd-and-7 late in the third quarter catalyzed a critical scoring drive.
UCLA totaled 446 yards of offense against the Nittany Lions, a remarkable 280 of those on the ground. About the only time Penn State stopped UCLA on the ground was late in the fourth quarter, when safety Zakee Wheatley breached a gap and sacked Iamaleava for a fourth-down loss. That set up Penn State's final attempt to tie the game, which went awry in the red zone.
A huge stop for UCLA
Penn State quarterback Drew Allar playefd a gritty second half, particularly on the ground. He finished with 78 yards rushing, gaining 20 on a key third-down scramble that led to a Kaytron Allen touchdown.
But UCLA perfectly read his 4th-and-1 draw attempt from the 9-yard line, stuffing Allar for a loss. Penn State running back Kaytron Allen was not on the field for the final series. Instead, Nicholas Singleton got stuffed on 2nd-and-10, leading to the frantic finish.
A first half to forget
That probably was the worst half of football Penn State has played under Franklin. UCLA scored 27 first-half points, more than it had in any previous game this season, to take a shocking halftime lead over the Nittany Lions. Breaking in a new offensive coordinator, and following a 17-14 loss at Northwestern, the Bruins stunned already reeling Penn State by sprinting past a defense that could not contain Iamaleava in either aspect of the game.
UCLA entered the game having not scored a first-quarter point in its first four games. Opponents had outscored the Bruins 33-0 in the first quarter. But new offensive coordinator Jerry Neuheisel guided the Bruins through a superb half during which the offense scored on all five possessions, ending three of them with touchdowns.
Penn State's defense, playing without injured starting linebacker Tony Rojas, could not get off the field on third down. UCLA converted 7-of-8 third-down attempts and went 5-for-5 on one scoring drive. Entering the game, UCLA ranked last in the Big Ten and 125th in the country in third-down success rate (30.6 percent).
And UCLA went for it early. After a crisp, 75-yard opening scoring drive, the Bruins executed and recovered a perfect onside kick. That led to a field goal, giving the Bruins a 10-0 lead and 16 offensive plays before Penn State even took a snap.
Fittingly, UCLA capped a nearly perfect half with a 54-yard field goal by UCLA's Mateen Bhaghani. The Bruins (0-4) got into field-goal range after sacking Penn State quarterback Drew Allar on third down, leaving Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleave 22 seconds to get Bhaghani into position.
Up next
Penn State hosts Northwestern on Oct. 11 at Beaver Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET on FS1.