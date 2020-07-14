AllPennState
Penn State's Sean Clifford Named to Davey O'Brien Watch List

Mark Wogenrich

The most important college football watch list for 2020 concerns college football itself. But until the season is cleared, canceled or punted, we'll always have the awards watch lists.

College football's leading postseason awards will hold daily reveals in July to name their preseason candidates. Most recently, quarterback Sean Clifford was named to the Davey O'Brien Award watch list. He follows linebacker Micah Parsons, who is a nominee for the Chuck Bednarik and Lott IMPACT awards.

Clifford is among 30 quarterbacks nominated for the Davey O'Brien Award, named for the one-time Philadelphia Eagles quarterback.

Clifford was honorable mention All-Big Ten last season, when he threw for 2,654 yards and 23 touchdowns. Clifford ranked third in the Big Ten in passing touchdowns, yards per completion (14) and yards per attempt (8.3).

To prepare for this season, Clifford spent his quarantine time diving into coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca's new offense while also training through chess.

Coach James Franklin said that he noticed Clifford make great strides through the offseason.

"I wouldn't say he has any glaring weaknesses right now," Franklin said during a recent appearance on Fox Sports' Big Noon Kickoff.

Watch-list season continues with nominees for the Doak Walker, Biletnikoff and John Mackey Awards this week. Penn State could have nominees on several of those lists.

Meanwhile, here's a tracker of Penn State's preseason awards candidates.

Lott IMPACT Trophy: Linebacker Micah Parsons

Chuck Bednarik Award: Linebacker Micah Parsons

Davey O'Brien Award: Quarterback Sean Clifford

