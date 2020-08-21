SI.com
AllPennState
HomeWrestlingFootballBasketballHockey
Search

Pennsylvania High Schools Can Play Sports This Fall

Mark Wogenrich

Pennsylvania high schools can host football, soccer and field hockey games this fall if they choose, the state's governing body for scholastic sports said Friday.

The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association announced that is pressing onward with a plan to conduct high school sports, though without fans, this fall. The PIAA's Board of Directors voted 25-5 to approve the plan after a two-week pause to address concerns over Gov. Tom Wolf's recommendation that scholastic and youth sports be halted until at least Jan. 1, 2021.

In a statement, the PIAA said that it believes sports can continue if schools adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines released earlier this summer. Teams can begin practices Monday. Fans will not be able to attend games, according to state mandates regarding outdoor and indoor gatherings.

The board also unanimously approved a motion to continue monitoring participation among schools and provide alternate solutions, if necessary. Robert Lombardi, executive director of the PIAA, said that one alternate solution could be a spring season for fall teams that do not play.

"I wouldn't call it a sigh of relief," Lombardi said after the meeting. "I think the board took two weeks to weigh very seriously what the constituents were saying. I think it’s a good thing, as illustrated by the vote."

The decision ended several weeks of angst that began Aug 6, when Wolf closed a press conference with his recommendation that caught PIAA officials by surprise. The PIAA paused its return plan for two weeks to meet with state officials and gather more information about the recommendation.

The Pennsylvania Departments of Health and Education backed Wolf's recommendation, as did Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine, who said that scholastic and youth sports were not "worth the risk."

But Wolf and Levine since have repeated that their recommendation did not amount to a mandate and that the PIAA would have the final decision. Some leagues and individual districts across the state have delayed competition schedules or canceled their fall seasons.

"Everybody was committed to try," Lombardi said. "We know there's no guarantees. There's no guarantees of anything, but we're at least making an attempt to try. And if it doesn't go well, and we have to shut down, we'll do it. Because everybody knows the health and safety of everyone is first and foremost. We've said that from jump street.

"But we're also an athletic association that are advocates for young people, for student-athletes. We think we owed it to our member schools, their athletes and the coaches, athletic departments, administrators, parents and communities to try."

Get the latest Penn State news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our AllPennState page. Mobile users click the notification bell. And please follow AllPennState on Twitter @MarkWogenrich.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Two Former Penn State Stars Hit NFL Injury Lists

Philadelphia's Miles Sanders and Denver rookie KJ Hamler are sidelined from training camp with injuries.

Mark Wogenrich

Penn State Recruiting: Top Prospect Kelvin Gilliam Set to Announce Commitment

Kelvin Gilliam, an SI All-American candidate from Virginia, will reveal his decision Saturday.

Mark Wogenrich

James Franklin: Penn State Had a Chance for a 'Special Season'

Penn State coach James Franklin liked what he saw during his team's four practices before the season was postponed.

Mark Wogenrich

Five Penn State Players Named to Senior Bowl Top 250

Who might represent Penn State at the 2021 Senior Bowl? Here are five candidates.

Mark Wogenrich

Penn State Suspends Fraternity, and Petition Circulates to Send Home Freshmen for 'Breaking Corona Rules'

Penn State's "Back to State" return process appears to be off to a rocky start.

Mark Wogenrich

James Franklin Says New NCAA Practice Rule 'Makes No Sense'

The NCAA will allow football teams not playing this fall to practice 12 hours per week. Penn State coach James Franklin disagrees with that.

Mark Wogenrich

For James Franklin, a Grace Note to the Shutdown: Seeing His Family Again

Penn State coach James Franklin spent about 2 months apart from his wife and daughters. "It's been an emotional roller coaster," he said.

Mark Wogenrich

James Franklin Remains 'Extremely Frustrated' About Lack of Answers from Big Ten

Penn State coach James Franklin on Wednesday addressed the Big Ten's decision to postpone fall sports for the first time.

Mark Wogenrich

Why Penn State Did Not Pursue Playing Football Outside the Big Ten

"That certainly was not something that we were going to pursue," Penn State's Sandy Barbour said of playing a non-Big Ten schedule.

Mark Wogenrich

Penn State's Nikita Pavlychev Signs AHL Contract

Nikita Pavlychev became the 7th Penn State hockey player to sign a pro contract this offseason.

Mark Wogenrich