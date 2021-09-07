Ranking the 10 Best Wins of James Franklin's Career at Penn State

Penn State's 16-10 win at Wisconsin on Saturday certainly ranks among the most memorable of coach James Franklin's career. Considering the circumstances (a new offense, the memory of 2020's shaky defense, and a Big Ten opener at perhaps the conference's most intimidating venue), the Lions delivered a top moment to begin Franklin's eighth season at the helm.

With the victory, Franklin improved to 61-28 at Penn State, a career that has produced some exceptional games. So where does the win over Wisconsin rank? Here's our list of Franklin's 10 best victories at Penn State.

10. Penn State 26, UCF 24 (2014)

Franklin coached his first Penn State game in Ireland, a logistical complication for which he wasn't thrilled. Penn State had scheduled the game at Dublin's Croke Park as an incentive for players and fans, since the program faced bowl sanctions following the Jerry Sandusky scandal.

But coach Bill O'Brien left for Houston, and Franklin had to worry about getting several thousand pounds of gear across the Atlantic and a five-hour time difference in addition to the opening-day issues coaches face. But Christian Hackenberg threw for a school-record 454 yards, and the Lions rallied from a 10-point, fourth-quarter deficit to win on Sam Ficken's field goal as time expired.

9. Penn State 31, Boston College 30 (2014)

The NCAA lifted Penn State's four-year bowl ban after two years, making the team eligible for the postseason in Franklin's first year. The Lions closed it with a thrilling overtime victory in the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium to finish 7-6 and preserve their post-sanctions streak of winning seasons.

Hackenberg bookended his season with another gem, throwing for 371 yards and four touchdowns, and freshman receiver Chris Godwin introduced himself to the world (seven catches, 140 yards, one TD). Ficken also had another memorable day, tying the game on a 45-yard field goal with 20 seconds left and then clinching the win with an extra point in OT. Ficken also had Derek Jeter's locker.

8. Penn State 53, Memphis 39 (2019)

The Cotton Bowl was notable in that the best player in a 92-point game was a linebacker. Micah Parsons, the game's defensive MVP, finished with 14 tackles (three for loss), two sacks and two forced fumbles. He also generated a QB hurry that led to an interception return for a touchdown. Afterward, Parsons began talking about the 2020 Heisman Trophy race.

Alas, it wound up as Parsons' last game for Penn State, as he opted out of the 2020 COVID season. It also was the last game for Penn State running back Journey Brown, who retired from football for medical reasons in 2020. Brown was sensational, setting the Penn State bowl-game rushing record with 203 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries.

7. Penn State 35, Washington 28 (2017)

Franklin has coached some entertaining bowl games, including this win over No. 12 Washington in the Fiesta Bowl. Trace McSorley threw for 342 yards and two touchdowns, and Saquon Barkley capped his Penn State career with 137 yards and two scores, including a 92-yard touchdown run.

But the Lions, who led 28-7, had to sweat out a Washington comeback, and the game ended with an ill-fated but fun Washington hook-and-ladder. Afterward, Barkley took a farewell victory lap and announced the next day that he would turn pro.

6. Penn State 29, Minnesota 26 (2016)

Sometimes this game gets lost in the archive of Penn State's Big Ten title season. But it stands as the moment the Lions turned around their year and, perhaps, Franklin's career.

Franklin still remembers getting booed off the field at halftime with his team trailing 13-3 a week after laying a 49-10 egg at Michigan. "Fire Franklin," some students chanted. Then, McSorley hit Irv Charles for an 80-yard touchdown pass on third down, beginning the comeback that would hatch a nine-game winning streak.

McSorley ran for another touchdown, Tyler Davis made three field goals, including a 40-yarder to tie the game with 2 seconds left, and Barkley ended it with a touchdown run in overtime.

5. Penn State 21, Iowa 19 (2017)

Franklin is 4-1 against Iowa with several tense games, including the 2018 gem at Beaver Stadium and the 2019 win in Iowa City that marked the coach's first road win over a ranked team. But the 2017 visit to Iowa City rises above.

Barkley delivered one of the finest individual performances in Penn State history, totaling 358 all-purpose yards (211 rushing) and a touchdown. Then McSorley hit the exclamation point: a TD pass to Juwan Johnson with no time left in a game that had everything: a safety, a blocked field goal, two long TDs by Iowa's Akrum Wadley and Barkley nearly breaking ankles (his and Iowa's) on several contortionist runs.

4. Penn State 16, Wisconsin 10 (2021)

Considering the situation, this is a top-five win for Franklin. Coming off his first losing season at Penn State, Franklin began 2021 with a grueling Big Ten road game in a hostile environment jumping around for the first time in 651 days. Road wins vs. ranked teams are difficult enough to come by; under these circumstances, Penn State was a 5.5-point underdog for reason.

But the defense hung in there and produced three red-zone turnovers, quarterback Sean Clifford delivered enough big plays to make a difference and the Lions finally buried the memories of 2020.

3. Penn State 42, Michigan 13 (2017)

This ranks among Penn State's most satisfying revenge games, a 29-point takedown in front of the then-largest crowd in Beaver Stadium history. The No. 19 Wolverines had won by 39 the previous year in Ann Arbor, and the Lions went for the throat from the start.

Barkley scored a 69-yard touchdown via direct snap on the game's second play, the first of his three TDs. McSorley threw for 282 yards and ran for three scores, DaeSean Hamilton had six catches for 115 yards and the defense blanked Michigan in the second half. In all, a nearly perfect night.

2. Penn State 38, Wisconsin 31 (2016)

The 2016 Big Ten championship game still resonates as one of the most thrilling in conference history, with the teams combining for 850 yards, 69 points and 43 first downs. Wisconsin took a 28-7 lead, Penn State outscored the Badgers 31-3 thereafter, and the game was decided on a fourth-down stop at the Penn State 24-yard line.

Most people remember Barkley's wheel-route touchdown reception that proved to be the game-winner, but receivers Saeed Blacknall and DaeSean Hamilton had huge games, tight end Mike Gesicki caught a 33-yard touchdown pass and McSorley was the MVP after leading Penn State to its fourth double-digit comeback victory of a magical season. Grant Haley's fourth-down tackle punctuated the win. You remember Haley from...

1. Penn State 24, Ohio State 21 (2016)

On an Oct. 22 Whiteout night, Haley and teammate Marcus Allen combined for one of the most memorable plays in Penn State history. Allen blocked a field-goal attempt, which Haley turned into a 60-yard, scoop-and-score touchdown that engulfed Beaver Stadium in a wall of sound.

The victory, born of a 17-point fourth-quarter comeback, stands as the night Penn State embraced Franklin. It was Penn State's first win over Ohio State in five years, its first over a top-5 team since 1999 (the Buckeyes were No. 2) and its first over a ranked team under Franklin. That night will be difficult to top.

