Penn State Flips Former Duke Commit Harrison Wallace

Harrison Wallace, a receiver previously committed to Duke, announced plans to attend Penn State.
Penn State added a receiver to its 2021 recruiting class, getting a commitment from former Duke recruit Harrison Wallace.

Wallace announced his decision Monday on Twitter.

Wallace, a 6-1 receiver from Pike Road (Ala.) High, initially committed to Duke in October but recently reopened his recruiting process. He received offers from South Carolina, Houston, Virginia and Maryland, among others, before committing to Penn State.

Wallace is a three-star prospect, according to Rivals.com, and led Pike Road with 27 catches for 696 yards and seven touchdowns. He also rushed for 115 yards and threw a touchdown pass.

"I chose Penn State because the program is just a fit for me, I love the coaching staff and the facilities and academics are a perfect match for me," Wallace said in his video.

Wallace is the third receiver in Penn State's 2021 recruiting class, joining Liam Clifford and Lonnie White Jr.

Players can begin signing their letters of intent Dec. 16.

