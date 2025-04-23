ReceiverJulian Fleming Makes His Case Ahead of the NFL Draft
After four seasons at Ohio State, Julian Fleming made the rare move to one of the Buckeyes’ top rivals, Penn State. While he never became a top target for quarterback Drew Allar in 2024, the veteran wide receiver brought leadership and experience to a young room that carried questions all season long.
Now, after five years in the Big Ten, Fleming seeks an opportunity in the NFL. Reflecting on his journey ahead of the NFL Draft, Fleming is still betting on himself.
‘I’ve never cheated my process’
Fleming arrived at Ohio State in 2020 as a consensus five-star recruit. But he spent his early years with the Buckeyes behind NFL-bound stars Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave, Jameson Williams, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Marvin Harrison Jr. With injuries also limiting his availability, Fleming didn’t get much opportunity off the bat, totaling 19 receptions across his first two seasons in Columbus.
“I want [NFL teams] to know that I've never cheated my process, ever,” Fleming said at Penn State’s Pro Day in March. “I’ve had a lot of ups and downs in my career. And I've always come out on top of every hurdle that I've [run] into, whatever, whether it be injuries, a bad game. I sat behind great guys at Ohio State for two years. It was great to learn from [that]. … I stayed the course and I did what was asked.”
Opportunity was certainly a reason Fleming transferred to Penn State for his final season. He was a key addition among the Nittany Lions’ 2024 transfers, providing an inexperienced receivers room with a player who had extensive experience with an elite program.
“I stayed my course at Ohio State. I played my four years. That's my alma mater," Fleming said. "To this day, I'll still claim them. … It's just a decision I made, and I stuck with my decision. Just being able to build the bonds that I built at Penn State, I'm gonna have people that I met on this team that are my life-long friends. So it was a great opportunity.”
Fleming posted 14 catches for 176 yards and a touchdown for Penn State in 2024. Without Fleming's two fourth-down catches against USC, the Nittany Lions might not have made the Big Ten title game or the College Football Playoff semifinals. Fleming said his year with the Nittany Lions helped him mentally as he attempts to play professionally.
“I had some adversities, had some good games, had some not-so-great games,” Fleming said. “The adversity that you go through, it's always gonna help you out in the long run.”
When the 2024 season ended, Fleming’s former program had won the national championship. Fleming said he was excited for his former teammates and how Ohio State cemented itself as the best team in the country. When another former Buckeye, defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, arrived at Penn State this winter, Fleming made sure to stop by and say hello.
“He is a guy. He's a football genius,” Fleming said. “If he's up in the box looking, he’ll know what you're running before you're running it. He's a great, great coach.”
Julian Fleming's NFL Draft profile
Fleming doesn’t have the track record to be an NFL Draft pick. He’s currently ranked 571st in the NFL Mock Draft Database and projects as an undrafted free agent. The 6-2, 208-pound receiver ran a 4.68 in the 40 at Penn State’s Pro Day, a time he said wasn’t up to his standard.
Still, Fleming doesn’t think numbers tell the full story of his professional profile. His mindset is something that could help him reach the NFL.
“I'll contribute whatever they ask me. At the end of the day, like I said, it's a team sport, and the team always comes first, and that takes priority,” Fleming said. “I just want to continue to prove things to myself, not to anyone else.”
Fleming remains grounded and ready to take advantage of his next opportunity, despite the nagging injuries and limited opportunities throughout his five seasons between Ohio State and Penn State. Wide receivers can often earn “diva” reputations because of their desire to get the football. That isn’t the case with Fleming. He’s ready to do whatever he can to help an NFL team.
“I think it's valuable for coaches and teams to know that I'm not a head case,” Fleming said. “I’m someone that’s going to come in there and put the team before myself. The team always comes first. I think that's very important.”