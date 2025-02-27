Remembering Penn State Football Historian Lou Prato
Lou Prato, the Penn State football and sports historian who archived more than a century of Nittany Lions athletics history, died Tuesday. He was 87.
Prato was an avid supporter of, and advocate for, Penn State athletics. He was a journalist, author, broadcaster, professor and historian who served in a variety of media roles. But Penn State sports were his passion. Prato served as the first director of Penn State's All-Sports Museum at Beaver Stadium, curating the history of Nittany Lions sports through its athletes, events and stories. He also chronicled the origin story of Penn State's "We Are!" cheer.
“Lou Prato was the authority on all things Penn State Athletics history,” Penn State Athletic Director Pat Kraft said in a statement. "From the moment I met Lou, I could tell how much sharing the stories of Penn State meant to him and how important it was to him to keep those stories alive. His passion for this University was only matched by his love for his family. There will never be another Lou Prato and we will miss seeing him around our Penn State Athletics events. Our thoughts are with Carole and Lou’s children during this difficult time."
A 1958 Penn State graduate, Prato began his journalism career at The Daily Collegian, Penn State's student newspaper, and went on to work in print, radio and television for 40 years at multiple outlets. He served the Radio Television Digital News Association for more than 30 years, and the organization offers a scholarship in his and wife Carole's names.
Prato's passion project was the Penn State All-Sports Museum, which opened in 2002. Prato served as the museum's first director, devising its mission and curating the content. The museum has become a popular stop for Penn State football fans during the season and beyond.
Prato also was a prolific writer. He authored the essential Penn State Football Encyclopedia, which traced the roots of Nittany Lions football through interviews and archival footage. The book pays particular attention to the Joe Paterno years, notably his two national-championship seasons.
Prato also wrote the definitive piece regarding the origin of Penn State's "We Are!" cheer, which he traced to the 1970s. As a professor and guest lecturer at Penn State, Prato impacted the lives and careers of many future journalists. In 2016, Prato received the Alumni Achievement Award from Penn State's Bellisario College Alumni Society Board in 2016. During his acceptance speech, Prato discussed the breadth of his career, which ultimately centered on Penn State.
Prato is survived by his wife Carole, son Scott, and daughters Vicki Rearick and Lori Keating. Arrangements are to be announced.
More Penn State Sports