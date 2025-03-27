Report: Abdul Carter Won't Work Out at Penn State Pro Day
Former Penn State defensive end Abdul Carter, whom agent Drew Rosenhaus said would "put on a show" at Penn State's Pro Day, will not work out after all. Rosenhaus told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Thursday that Carter continues to recover from a playoff shoulder injury and will not participate in drills Friday in State College.
“He is still finishing up rehab on the shoulder injury he had from the Boise State game,” Rosenhaus told Schefter. “He may still do a workout for teams sometime in mid April.”
Carter was to be a highlight of Penn State Pro Day, which also will feature potential first-round draft pick Tyler Warren. Carter did not work out at NFL Scouting Combine because of the injury he sustained in the Fiesta Bowl, one he played with in making two tackles for loss against Notre Dame in the Orange Bowl.
Before the NFL Combine in February, Rosenhaus told Schefter that he expected Carter to be able to "perform at a very high level” at Penn State Pro Day. Carter also was diagnosed with a foot injury at the combine which did not require surgery.
Ultimately, Carter likely won't need to run any combine drills, since his 2024 season tape is enough to make him a top target in the 2025 NFL Draft. Carter led the nation with 23.5 tackles for loss last season, his first playing defensive end at Penn State. Draft scouts mock Carter largely among the top 5 overall picks, with ESPN's Matt Miller projecting Carter at No. 2 overall to the Cleveland Browns.
According to data service Sports Info Solutions, Carter possesses "fluidity and agility that is rarely seen in prospects." Sports Info Solutions ranks Carter as the No. 2 overall prospect in the draft.
Penn State will host its annual Pro Day on Friday at Holuba Hall in State College. Among the players scheduled to participate are Warren, linebacker Kobe King, defensive backs Jaylen Reed and Jalen Kimber and defensive tackle DVon J-Thomas.