'Saving the Roar' Film About Penn State's 2012 Football Season Debuts Online

There was a seven-minute standing ovation after Michael P. Nash’s documentary "Saving the Roar" premiered at the State Theatre in State College several years ago. But outside those 1,200 people who attended the event, the film about Penn State’s 2012 football season has never really been available to the public. Until now.

"Saving the Roar" is available online for the first time and can be rented for $20 via the Vimeo streaming platform. Once the movie reaches 100,000 views, the filmmakers will donate a portion of the proceeds to Penn State’s NIL collective.

Produced by Nash’s Beverly Hills Production company, "Saving the Roar" goes behind the scenes of that 2012 season, the first following Joe Paterno’s firing and death and under NCAA sanctions announced less than two months before the season began.

The Nittany Lions went 8-4 under first-year head coach Bill O’Brien and a group of players who banded together while most tried to count them out. Though Penn State made countless headlines that year, not many understand the work that went into keeping Penn State football afloat in the aftermath of the Jerry Sandusky scandal. Nash said that the movie sought to tell that story.

“At first we thought about a traditional movie, and then we decided to do a documentary and learn as much as we could about it,” Nash said. “We were only going to really hear from people who were in the locker room, the players, coaches. … There were many people that we had to interview twice, simply because it was just so emotional.”

Penn State’s 'Rudy'

A poster for the movie Saving the Roar about the 2012 Penn State Nittany Lions football season. | Courtesy Michael P. Nash

Nash didn’t go to Penn State, but once he heard the story of the 2012 Penn State football team, he knew this was something he wanted chronicle. The film took a year to produce, and the production filmed on-field during games that season. Nash also conducted interviews with those inside the program, including O’Brien, linebacker Michael Mauti and defensive lineman Jordan Hill, as well as Penn State legends Franco Harris and Saquon Barkley.

“One of the things that really kind of just kept illuminating itself was just the power of tradition,” Nash said. “We’re interviewing Franco Harris, and he said, literally with tears in his eyes, ‘I don’t know if people realized the pressure we put these kids under. They’re, you know, 18, 19, 20, 21 years old, and they had the history of Penn State on their shoulders and the future of Penn State on their shoulders.’”

When the film was finished, Nash held one of the initial screenings with Sue Paterno and some of the former players. The reaction was special, Nash said.

“Many people who have seen it kind of call it Penn State’s ‘Rudy,’ just because it’s really an inspirational story about what happens when a group of student-athletes end up playing for something much bigger than football,” Nash said.

Appreciating the present through the past

Penn State finds itself at another decisive moment in its football history. After James Franklin was fired in October 2025, there was a push for unity, redirection and accountability in the program. Interim head coach Terry Smith, who wore a “409” pin on the sideline during one game to recognize Paterno’s wins record, held things together and ultimately led the Nittany Lions to four straight wins.

Matt Campbell has stressed history and tradition since taking over as Penn State’s head coach in December. During spring practice, Campbell invited Penn State football lettermen from various eras to visit State College, attend practice and reconnect with the program.

“I know the history of this place, and I really look forward to spending time with all the great people,” Campbell said at his introductory press conference.

Nash said that the online release of "Saving the Roar" coincided with Penn State’s open spring practice April 25 at Beaver Stadium.

“We’ve been speaking with the athletic department for a year or two on when to release it and do the right thing,” Nash said. “It just seemed to be the right time, right before the spring game.”

As Penn State embarks on a new era, Nash said that remembering the 2012 team serves as a great reminder of the program’s past.

“I think there’s some similarities between [then and] what is going on right now,” Nash said. “This film is called "Saving the Roar," but I do think that this film could help restore the roar in Penn State with coach Campbell and what he’s going to bring to the table.”

Sign up to our free Penn State Nittany Lions newsletter and follow us on social media.