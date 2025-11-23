Terry Smith Just Complicated Penn State's Coaching Search
STATE COLLEGE | Before Penn State played Nebraska, the Nittany Lions spent the week campaigning for interim head coach Terry Smith to get the full-time job. On Saturday night, Smith joined the campaign, stating his case emphatically after the Penn State's 37-10 win over the Cornhuskers. In the process, Smith immediately changed the public tone of Penn State's coaching search.
"I'm a leader of men," Smith said late Saturday night at Beaver Stadium. "You guys see it. You're witnessing it every day."
Penn State played its best game of the season Saturday, on Senior Day, in front of a crowd that feels quite at home with its interim head coach. Smith most certainly has won the locker room and the fan base.
In the fourth quarter, students began chanting "Terry!" and soon the entire stadium followed.
On NBC's broadcast of the game, former Penn State quarterback Michael Robiinson sought to speak on behalf of the lettermen by saying that they're universally behind him.
Before the game, fans outside Beaver Stadium passed out "Hire Terry Smith" signs that made their way to the field, where multiple players grabbed them. Quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer took one after playing his best game as a starter (11-for-12, 181 yards and a touchdown). "I loved it," he said.
"The players are saying it, and the community around them is saying it," said offensive lineman Anthony Donkoh, who made a post-game hiring suggestion on NBC. "I feel like you have your guy. You don’t have to look anywhere else for who the next head coach here should be. That’s really what it shows."
But Saturday went a step further. Smith, who clearly wants to become Penn State's next head coach, spent some of his capital to say that he should be a leading candidate. Smith took over the public discourse of a very private search that has included references to Texas A&M's Mike Elko (who signed a contract extension), Alabama's Kalen DeBoer, Missouri's Eli Drinkwitz and James Madison's Bob Chesney.
Since they're abstaining from comment, as is Penn State Athletic Director Pat Kraft, Smith gobbled the search's oxygen. Last week he made an emotional pitch to become Penn State's next head coach. On Saturday, he did so again, this time more directly and quite fiercely.
"I’ve always been a head coach," Smith said. "I’m very confident in what I do. God has blessed me. My mom has anointed me. My wife keeps a covering over me. I have gifts that I don’t even realize I have."
Could Terry Smith become Penn State's permanent head coach?
Kraft walked across the field with Smith, smiling gleefully as Penn State celebrated its second straight win. The Nittany Lions still are 5-6 and still have just two Big Ten wins, one over a team (Michigan State) that has lost eight straight games. That Penn State took apart seven-win Nebraska was impressive and a long time coming. But was the emotion enough to give Smith a real shot at the job?
Last week, Smith said that he hasn't had a proper interview for the position. "The way I see it is," he said, "my interview is every day that I'm operating in this seat."
At this point, Smith believes that he has put together a compelling real-time interview on the field, in the locker and within the community. On Wednesday, Smith made his weekly appearance at the Penn State Quarterback Club luncheon. Two people who attended said that, when Smith arrived, he received a standing ovation.
"I’m very motivated by the support," Smith said. "My players love me unconditionally. I love them unconditionally. Their support means everything to me. The fans were unbelievable again tonight. Incredible support. We all like support. It encourages us. It motivates us and gives us energy. It gave our guys energy tonight."
Smith also is the Penn State letterman who played for Joe Paterno and is comfortable saying his name. For Saturday's game, Smith wore a button with the word "Joe" and the number 409, representing Paterno's FBS record for career victories.
During Smith's weekly radio appearance Thursday, a fan thanked the coach for acknowledging Paterno. After Saturday's win, Smith explained the button.
"I’ve always acknowledged Joe Paterno," Smith said. "I wouldn’t be here if he hadn’t coached me and taught me. We had a lot of lettermen [here] tonight in valuable positions. Michael Robinson is on the NBC crew. There are other lettermen all over who showed up today. It was an acknowledgement that I’m proud I’ve been taught by one of the greatest to ever do it."
Penn State was 'unbelievably motivated'
Nebraska coach Matt Rhule, a fellow Penn State letterman who hired Smith at Temple, called the Nittany Lions "unbelievably motivated." Penn State handed Nebraska its worst loss of the season, and Rhule credited Smith for that.
"When you’re the interim head coach, people have a tendency to rally around you," Rhule said. "They certainly have rallied around him."
And with that, Penn State's search became more complicated. Even with a 2-3 record, Smith has won over a community that won't even allow him to get a car wash without asking for autographs. But Penn State captain Nick Dawkins offered a sober reminder after the game that affection can be fleeting.
"A couple weeks ago, weren’t they just yelling, fire a coach? Now they’re saying hire a coach," Dawkins said. "... It's cool and it's awesome, but what if something else happens? Everything can be flipped so quickly, honestly."
But if and until that happens, Smith will take advantage of this opportunity.
"My life has changed, but it’s all for the good," he said. "I’m just keeping my feet on the ground. I’m going to get this team ready to beat Rutgers next week. My resume is on display every day you guys watch us on Saturday. Tell me what you think."
What happens next for Penn State? Stay on top of all the Nittany Lions news by subscribing to thePenn State newsletter. It's your free daily window into the Nttany Lions.