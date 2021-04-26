Scouting Penn State Commit Beau Pribula on the Elite 11 Circuit

Quarterback Beau Pribula showcased his athleticism and accuracy at the Elite 11 camp near Philadelphia.

Penn State quarterback commit Beau Pribula displayed his athleticism and accuracy Sunday at the Elite 11 regional camp near Philadelphia, a step toward the national finals this summer in Nashville.

Pribula, the Pennsylvania Football News 6A player of the year, placed third in the event's combine-testing drills. Pribula (6-1.5, 204 pounds) showcased that athletic ability last season at Central York High, which he led to the PIAA 6A title game.

In the passing drills, Pribula showed polish, according to Mike McAllister of SI All-American. Here's the scouting report from McAllister, who covers Syracuse and broke down all the quarterbacks at the regional event:

While he did not show the strongest arm at the event, few were as accurate as Pribula. He has a smooth delivery and has pinpoint ball placement on intermediate and deep routes.

As a junior last season, Pribula guided Central York to a 10-1 record and a berth in the state-championship game opposite St. Joseph's Prep. Pribula won the PFN Coaches Select award over St. Joseph's quarterback Kyle McCord, who is headed to Ohio State.

Pribula threw for 2,140 yards and 34 touchdowns, dominating District 3 competition as a junior. He also rushed for 403 yards and 12 touchdowns, making him responsible for 46 scores on the season.

Pribula is one of two quarterbacks in Penn State's 2022 recruiting class, along with Ohio standout Drew Allar. The class ranks 7th nationally, according to 247Sports.

Read more

What we learned from Penn State's final spring practice

What's the best NFL fit for Micah Parsons?

Jim Mora discusses the traits he noticed when scouting Penn State players for the NFL