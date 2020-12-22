Penn State 2021 Roster Tracker: Who's in, Who's Out?

Penn State's offseason is underway, and with that comes roster change. We're tracking the moves here.

This will include NFL draft declarations, transfer decisions and 2021 opt-outs. Remember, every player on the 2020 roster is eligible to return for 2021, though obviously not all will.

Tight end Pat Freiermuth announced that he will enter the 2021 NFL draft, a decision expected even before the season. Despite playing just four games, ending his season because of a shoulder injury that required surgery, Freiermuth was named the Big Ten tight end of the year.

Defensive end Shane Simmons elected to pursue his passion in the business world rather than return for a sixth year at Penn State. Simmons made his first career start on Senior Day against Michigan State, finishing with seven tackles and 1.5 sacks.

James Franklin entered the transfer market quickly, bringing in former Baylor running back John Lovett. A graduate transfer, Lovett started 20 games over four years at Baylor, averaging 5.1 yards per carry.

