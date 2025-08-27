Second Penn State Receiver Out With 'Long-Term' Injury
Penn State receiver Josiah Brown, a redshirt freshman who sought to join the position's rotation this season, will miss time with a "long-term injury," a program source confirmed. Blue-White Illustrated and Lions247 first reported the news.
Brown became the second Nittany Lions receiver to sustain a long-term injury this preseason. Penn State coach James Franklin confirmed in early August that redshirt junior Kaden Saunders is out with a long-term injury as well. Penn State normally discusses injuries only when they are determined to affect players long-term.
During training camp, Franklin praised Brown's progress, saying the receiver had been playing "lighting fast." Penn State receivers coach Marques Hagans echoed Franklin's assessment, saying that Brown was gaining a role at the position after rebounding from his high school injury. And special teams coach Justin Lustig pointed out Brown as potential candidate for punt returns.
Brown missed time during his senior year at Malverne (N.Y.) High due to an injury as well. Brown, a 4-star prospect according to the 247Sports Composite, still generated 589 all-purpose yards and eight touchdowns despite the injury. He was an all-state player as a junior in 2023.
Brown and Saunders, who missed most of last season with an injury as well, expected to compete for roles in Penn State's revamped receivers room this year. The position will look quite different than it did last season.
Penn State sets depth chart at receiver
Franklin recently set the Nittany Lions' depth chart at receiver, with the three transfers expected to play significant roles. The Penn State coach said that transfer receiver Devonte Ross has worked through an offseason injury and is "ready to go" for the Aug. 30 opener against Nevada. Fellow transfers Kyron Hudson (USC) and Trebor Pena (Syracuse) are likely to start vs. the Wolf Pack.
Redshirt senior Liam Clifford will rotate with Ross at least early in the season. Without Brown and Saunders in the mix, Penn State will turn to redshirt freshman Tyseer Denmark and true freshman Koby Howard to round out the six-receiver rotation. Howard has been the freshman who has stood out most on offense during training camp.
After the team's struggles at wide receivers last year, Hagans recently said that the groupmade a new "pact" this offseason.
“I get it,” Hagans said before the season. “People are passionate about football here, and I know that right, wrong or indifferent, there’s been a negative association with the receivers. And quite frankly, I hear it. But we’re not gonna allow that to infiltrate who we are. Like, we’re here to work. We’re here to find a way to get better. That’s what we’re gonna focus on. And I think, more than anything, this year, we made a pact to say, ‘We’re gonna burn the f—--- boats, excuse my language.”