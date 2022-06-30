Skip to main content

Penn State Lands 2nd Recruit From Florida Power St. Thomas Aquinas

King Mack, a 4-star safety, joins the Lions' 2023 recruiting class two months after teammate Conrad Hussey.

Fort Lauderdale's St. Thomas Aquinas has sent more players to the NFL in the past decade than any high school in the country. Now, the program is sending two members of its state-championship secondary to Penn State.

King Mack, a 4-star defensive back from St. Thomas Aquinas, committed to Penn State's 2023 class on Thursday. Mack announced his decision on social media.

Mack is the second player from St. Thomas Aquinas to join Penn State's 2023 class. Conrad Hussey, a fellow 4-star defensive back, announced his commitment in April.

Mack and Hussey helped St. Thomas Aquinas to its third consecutive Florida Class 7A title last season. St. Thomas Aquinas (14-1) finished the season ranked No. 9 nationally, according to USA Today.

St. Thomas Aquinas is a Florida and national powerhouse, and a good place for Penn State to establish a recruiting foothold. The Raiders have won a Florida-record 13 state titles, including six since 2014. High School Football America named St. Thomas Aquinas as its No. 4 team nationally since 2013.

St. Thomas Aquinas also develops NFL talent. The program leads the nation in NFL draft picks (18) over the last decade, according to MaxPreps. And St. Thomas Aquinas began the 2021 season with 11 players on NFL rosters, second only to IMG Academy. Among them were Joey and Nick Bosa, Josh Palmer and Asante Samuel Jr. 

Mack (5-11, 180 pounds) is a top-25 player nationally at his position, according to 247Sports, and a returning first-team all-state defensive back. He received offers from more than 20 FBS schools, including Notre Dame, Texas A&M, Miami, Iowa and Pitt. Mack made official visits to Penn State and Michigan State in June.

As a junior, Mack made 54 tackles and four interceptions for St. Thomas Aquinas. He possesses exceptional range and instincts at safety, which his Hudl film indicates. He and Hussey work well together, leaving opposing quarterbacks little room to throw against the St. Thomas Aquinas secondary.

On the track, Mack won the Florida Class 3A title in the 400 meters (46.68 seconds) and anchored St. Thomas Aquinas' winning 1,600-meter relay team. Mack also placed fourth in the 100 (10.64).

Mack is the third player from Florida in Penn State's 2023 recruiting class, joining Hussey and quarterback Marcus Stokes.

Mack's decision punctuated a superb recruiting month for Penn State, which received commitments from six players in June. The Lions have 16 commitments and rank fifth nationally, according to 247Sports.

