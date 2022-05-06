Florida's Conrad Hussey Discusses Penn State Commitment

'They've been recruiting me the hardest since day one,' Hussey says.

Conrad Hussey, a defensive back from Fort Lauderdale, committed to Penn State's 2023 class in April, becoming the latest Florida prospect to accept an offer from the Lions. A big reason for that, he said, was the staff.

In an interview with John Garcia Jr., Sports Illustrated's recruiting director, Hussey said that Penn State was among the first and most intentional schools to recruit him. That went a long way toward securing his April 25 commitment.

"It was just a lot of the coaches and the environment there," Hussey told Garcia after practice at St. Thomas Aquinas High. "When I first visited [Penn State], I thought, 'Whoa, I could see myself here as a player and growing as a person.'

"The coaches just showed so much love to me and talk to me every day. They've been on me since day one, they've been recruiting me the hardest since day one, and I love them for showing the same love they've always been showing me. It shows how badly they want me."

Hussey, a three-star prospect according to 247Sports, said Penn State has channeled much of its staff at his recruitment. He has spoken with associate head coach Terry Smith, safeties coach Anthony Poindexter, running backs coach Ja'Juan Seider (who recruits Florida) and assistant recruiting coordinator Alan Zemaitis, in addition to head coach James Franklin.

Hussey is the second Florida player to commit to Penn State's 2023 class, joining quarterback Marcus Stokes, who is from Ponte Vedra. Though he grew up in Florida, Hussey said he's comfortable leaving to play at Penn State.

"It's quiet, calm, collected, just a cool environment [at Penn State]," Hussey told Garcia Jr. "... It's [about] the people at Penn State. I don't really care about staying in-state or going out of state."

Penn State's 2023 recruiting class ranks fifth nationally, according to 247Sports, just behind Ohio State. The Lions have 11 players committed to the class, though only two so far for the secondary. Hussey joined Pennsylvania cornerback Lamont Payne, who committed in 2021.

Hussey said that he expects to play "a little bit of everything" in the Lions' defense, from safety to cornerback to nickel back.

"Whatever I can do to get on the field, I’m good with it," he said.

