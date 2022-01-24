A new 2022 NFL mock draft paints an intriguing picture involving two former Penn State receivers. Namely, could Jahan Dotson replace Chris Godwin in Tampa Bay?

According to Daniel Jeremiah of NFL Network, Dotson would be the perfect first-round fit for the Buccaneers, particularly if they lose Godwin to free agency. As a result, Jeremiah projects Dotson to Tampa in his first mock draft of 2022.

"Dotson has outstanding hands and route-running skills," Jeremiah writes. "The Bucs could lose Chris Godwin in free agency, and Dotson could slide right in to replace his fellow Penn State wideout. He doesn't have the same size/strength as Godwin, but offers more over-the-top speed."

This is an interesting prospect for Dotson, who could be entering an offense in transition. Tampa quarterback Tom Brady has only danced around the idea of returning in 2022, though it would be difficult to see the quarterback considering Sunday's playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams as his final game.

Godwin, meanwhile, played the 2022 season (until his injury) on the franchise tag and will be looking for the monster second contract that free agency could bring. Will Tampa make a comparable offer? Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer doesn't necessarily see the possibility.

"...[T]his is probably it for Godwin in Tampa, since he’ll be looking for the kind of life-changing haul every young player does in his second contract. What’ll be interesting is seeing how the Bucs will replace him in 2022 — and whether Brady will take the avenue of trying to recruit another friend, Odell Beckham Jr., to the Bucs to go ring chasing with him."

Imagine Dotson entering a situation like this, as a rookie learning from a quarterback like Brady. Though they're different receivers physically, Dotson and Godwin share some traits: sharp route-running chops, the ability to catch any ball and positional versatility (he's not just a slot receiver).

Dotson, who recently signed with CAA Football, begins his pre-draft training circuit at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala. He also will be headed to the NFL combine, which will provide Dotson with a key platform to demonstrate the speed upgrades he made the past two seasons at Penn State.

