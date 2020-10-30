The Ten Most Interesting Penn State-Ohio State Stats for Saturday's Game

Penn State and Ohio State have played some gems over the past six years, with big comebacks and close calls both ways.

Ahead of Saturday night's showdown at Beaver Stadium, here are 10 stats to know for Penn State-Ohio State.

1. Penn State is the underdog for the 11th consecutive game against Ohio State. The Lions have covered that spread six times since 2010, including the last four years, according to the oddsshark.com database.

2. Ohio State is 34-3 in true road games since 2012. That includes a 3-1 record at Penn State.

3. Penn State has won 10 consecutive home games.

4. Penn State has won seven consecutive home openers and 17 of its last 18.

5. Since 2016, three Penn State-Ohio State games have been decided on fourth-quarter comebacks. The Lions scored 17 unanswered points in the fourth quarter for a 24-21 win in 2016. Ohio State rallied from 15- and 12-point deficits in 2017-18.

6. The last four Penn State-Ohio State games have been decided by a combined total of 16 points.

7. Ohio State has won 16 consecutive games against ranked Big Ten opponents. That streak includes a 9-0 road record.

8. Neither Penn State nor James Franklin has started a season 0-2 since 2012, when Franklin was in his second season as head coach at Vanderbilt.

9. Quarterback Justin Fields has thrown three career interceptions in 414 attempts the past three seasons at Ohio State and Georgia. Two of those came in last year's CFP semifinal against Clemson.

9. Penn State tight end Pat Freiermuth has caught a pass in 26 consecutive games.

10. Sean Clifford's passer rating (148.5) and completion percentage (60.4) both rank No. 1 in Penn State quarterback history.

