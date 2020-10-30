SI.com
AllPennState
HomeWrestlingFootballHockeyBasketball
Search

The Ten Most Interesting Penn State-Ohio State Stats for Saturday's Game

Mark Wogenrich

Penn State and Ohio State have played some gems over the past six years, with big comebacks and close calls both ways.

Ahead of Saturday night's showdown at Beaver Stadium, here are 10 stats to know for Penn State-Ohio State.

1. Penn State is the underdog for the 11th consecutive game against Ohio State. The Lions have covered that spread six times since 2010, including the last four years, according to the oddsshark.com database.

2. Ohio State is 34-3 in true road games since 2012. That includes a 3-1 record at Penn State.

3. Penn State has won 10 consecutive home games.

4. Penn State has won seven consecutive home openers and 17 of its last 18.

5. Since 2016, three Penn State-Ohio State games have been decided on fourth-quarter comebacks. The Lions scored 17 unanswered points in the fourth quarter for a 24-21 win in 2016. Ohio State rallied from 15- and 12-point deficits in 2017-18.

6. The last four Penn State-Ohio State games have been decided by a combined total of 16 points.

7. Ohio State has won 16 consecutive games against ranked Big Ten opponents. That streak includes a 9-0 road record.

8. Neither Penn State nor James Franklin has started a season 0-2 since 2012, when Franklin was in his second season as head coach at Vanderbilt.

9. Quarterback Justin Fields has thrown three career interceptions in 414 attempts the past three seasons at Ohio State and Georgia. Two of those came in last year's CFP semifinal against Clemson.

9. Penn State tight end Pat Freiermuth has caught a pass in 26 consecutive games.

10. Sean Clifford's passer rating (148.5) and completion percentage (60.4) both rank No. 1 in Penn State quarterback history.

Get the latest Penn State news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our AllPennState page. Mobile users click the notification bell. And please follow AllPennState on Twitter @MarkWogenrich.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Kirk Herbstreit Feels Your Pain, Penn State Fans

ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit says he's 'still kind of confused' about the ending of the Penn State-Indiana game.

Mark Wogenrich

Picks and Predictions: What You Need to Know About Penn State-Ohio State

Will Penn State rebound from an overtime loss in Week 1 to upset Ohio State?

Mark Wogenrich

Penn State Now Has the Nation's No. 2 Recruiting Class for 2022

Anthony Ivey, a four-star receiver from Manheim Township High, has committed to Penn State's 2022 recruiting class.

Mark Wogenrich

How Penn State Can Beat Ohio State

Penn State is a 12-point home underdog to the No. 3 Buckeyes. Here's how the Lions can win the game.

Mark Wogenrich

Behind the Scenes at Penn State Practice

Get a glimpse of Penn State practice as the Lions prepare to host No. 3 Ohio State.

Mark Wogenrich

Raise the Song: Inside Penn State's Plans for a New Kind of Whiteout

Sweet Caroline? Livin' on a Prayer? They'll be at Beaver Stadium for Saturday's Penn State-Ohio State game, even if fans won't be.

Mark Wogenrich

'Penn State Athletics as we know it is at risk," Athletic Director Sandy Barbour writes in letter to supporters.

Penn State re-launches its athletics fundraising campaign, projecting a nearly 50-percent revenue drop this year.

Mark Wogenrich

Penn State Loses First Basketball Recruit of 2021 Class

TaQuan Woodley, one of New Jersey's top basketball players, announced that he has decommitted from Penn State's 2021 recruiting class.

Mark Wogenrich

Counter Intel: Getting to Know Ohio State

Just how good are the Ohio State Buckeyes? We got a scouting report from Columbus.

Mark Wogenrich

Penn State's Backfield Gets an Early Stress Test

Journey Brown is out, Noah Cain is hurt. How will Penn State's remaining backs respond?

Mark Wogenrich