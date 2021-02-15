Report: Penn State Losing Another Assistant Coach

Tim Banks, Penn State's co-defensive coordinator, is headed to Tennessee, according to a report.

Tim Banks, Penn State's safeties coach and co-defensive coordinator, is headed to Tennessee, according to Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel. Banks would join Josh Heupel's staff as defensive coordinator, according to Thamel.

Neither program has confirmed the move yet.

Banks' departure would be the third change on Penn State's staff this offseason. Head coach James Franklin replaced offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca with Mike Yurcich in January, and tight ends coach Tyler Bowen left for Urban Meyer's staff in Jacksonville. Franklin promoted former Penn State lineman Ty Howle to tight ends coach.

Banks spent five years at Penn State, the longest stop of his career. He was named co-defensive coordinator with Brent Pry in 2016 and also served as one of Penn State's top recruiters.

Banks was influential in the midwest, particularly Michigan, where Penn State recruited four players in its 2021 class. Franklin likely has prioritized recruiting in pursuing a replacement for Banks.

Banks would be coaching in the SEC for the first time. His previous stops include Illinois, Central Michigan, Maryland, Memphis and Bowling Green.

At Central Michigan, Banks was the defensive coordinator for Butch Jones, who later served as Tennessee's head coach for four years.

Read more

What the latest coaching changes mean for Penn State

Quarterback watch: Where Penn State stands with two 2021 recruits

Breaking down Penn State's new 2021 Big Ten schedule

Get the latest Penn State news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our AllPennState page. Mobile users click the notification bell. And please follow AllPennState on Twitter @MarkWogenrich.