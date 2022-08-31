The 17 Most Interesting Stats to Know About Penn State-Purdue

You probably know that Purdue won nine games (second-most in its history) and beat two top-5 teams in 2021. You also know that Penn State is 11-11 over the past two seasons and is playing its Big Ten opener on the road for the seventh consecutive year.

But there are plenty other interesting numbers to absorb before Penn State and Purdue kick off at 8 p.m. ET Thursday at Ross-Ade Stadium. In fact, here are 17 of them.

How to watch the Penn State-Purdue game

0-2: Purdue’s record in Thursday games since 2004

2: Purdue’s 2021 national rank in completion percentage (70.8)

4: Number of players from Maryland’s McDonogh High on Penn State’s defense (tackle Dvon Ellies, end Dani Dennis-Sutton, linebacker Curtis Jacobs, tackle PJ Mustipher)

5: Consecutive games in which Penn State receiver Mitchell Tinsley has caught at least seven passes (which he achieved for Western Kentucky last year)

9: Consecutive Penn State wins over Purdue

12: Number of transfers on Purdue’s roster

19: Number of touchdown passes Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell threw in the last five games of 2021

19: Consecutive games in which Penn State has forced a turnover (tied with Oklahoma for the nation’s second-longest streak)

22: Consecutive games in which Penn State receiver Parker Washington has caught a pass

38: Career games played by Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford. He has started 33

57: Number of plays of 20+ yards Penn State’s offense made last season, the fewest (for a full 12-game regular season) since 2014

118: Penn State’s 2021 national rank in rushing offense

127: Purdue’s 2021 national rank in rushing offense

429: Number of tackles Penn State’s starting defense lost from last year

1,301: Combines yards passing for Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell against then-top-5 teams Iowa, Michigan State and Ohio State last season

2016: The last time Penn State began a season unranked in both the AP and Coaches preseason polls

2018: The last time Purdue held a "Blackout" game. The Boilermakers beat No. 2 Ohio State 49-20

Purdue hosts Penn State at Ross-Ade Stadium on Thursday. Coverage begins at 8 p.m. ET on FOX. Gus Johnson and Joel Klatt will have the call.

