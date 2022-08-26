First Look: Penn State Vs. Purdue

Penn State opens a second consecutive season (we'll skip 2020) with a fascinating Big Ten road game, one that will tone-set the rest of 2022.

Or not. Who's to say with these enigmatic Nittany Lions?

Nine months to the day after ending a disappointing season with a disappointing Outback Bowl loss, Penn State heads to Purdue seeking to "get our name back out there," as quarterback Sean Clifford said. The Lions can start by shutting down the upstart Boilermakers before an animated crowd at Ross-Ade Stadium.

Penn State vs. Purdue

When: 8 p.m. ET Sept. 1

Where: Ross-Ade Stadium, West Lafayette, Ind.

TV: FOX

Betting Line: Penn State is a 3.5-point favorite, per SI Sportsbook

Series History: Penn State leads 15-3-1

Last Meeting: Penn State 35-7 in 2019

Streaks: Penn State has won nine straight vs. Purdue

About the Penn State Nittany Lions

Here's an interesting stat regarding Clifford: He's 7-0 as a starter in games played in August and September (h/t Donnie Collins, Scranton Times-Tribune). This latest incarnation of Clifford (he's a 24-year-old NIL business owner) sounds more poised and confident than ever. How he'll translate that to the field remains to be seen. However, it's worth noting that Clifford has Penn State's highest career completion rate (60.3 percent) and is just 229 attempts shy of Christian Hackenberg's school record. Penn State's offense will ebb and flow with Clifford, who has shown that he's not always the most stable ship. But Clifford has a deep tool box, starting with receivers Parker Washington and Mitchell Tinsley and continuing with a backfield that should (must) be better than last year. Head coach James Franklin has teased some "creative" offensive moves that coordinator Mike Yurcich installed this offseason to capitalize on his quarterback's experience and offensive speed. Franklin usually is reticent to show much offense in an opener. He might not have a choice against Purdue.

About the Purdue Boilermakers

Purdue also features a sixth-year quarterback in Aidan O'Connell, who completed 71.8 percent of his passes last year in coach Jeff Brohm's aerial offense. O'Connell offers a prime season-opening exam for Penn State's secondary, likely the team's best position group, and new defensive coordinator Manny Diaz. However, O'Connell lost his top three receivers, including David Bell to the NFL and Milton Wright to academic ineligibility. Broc Thompson, the Music City Bowl MVP, will challenge Penn State corner Joey Porter, Jr. Meanwhile, how will Purdue's defense, which allowed 22.4 ppg last year, respond to losing first-round defensive end George Karlaftis? That's a major question, as is the fallout from a series of preseason injuries, notably a season-ender to tight end Garrett Miller.

Five Things to Watch

1. What's Clifford's early heart rate? The quarterback has a tendency to run hot in first quarters, contributing to fastballs and overthrows. If his touch is sound, that's a good sign he's calming the early nerves.

2. When does Penn State introduce the freshmen running backs? Remember that Saquon Barkley got one carry against Temple in his 2015 debut. Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen should combine for at least 10.

3. How does Chop Robinson play in his Penn State debut? Last year, defensive end Arnold Ebiketie made two tackles for loss and blocked a field goal in his first game at Wisconsin. Penn State coaches believe that Robinson, a Maryland transfer, could make a similar impact on the defense this season.

4. Does Manny Diaz go all-in on pressure? O'Connell throws quick, is accurate and reads defenses skillfully, so he'll be difficult to confuse. Robinson and Adisa Isaac could force the action with their edge-rushing skills, though Diaz might want to disrupt O'Connell's game through coverage.

5. How does new punter Barney Amor respond? Eli Manning recently visited practice, where he announced that Amor, a former walk-on from Colgate, had earned a scholarship. Amor last punted in a 2019 Patriot League game against Lafayette. This is quite a jump.

