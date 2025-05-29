The 2025 'Penn State White Out' Is Set, and TV Made the Right Call
After several years of wedging its marquee game into television's scheduling apparatus, Penn State got the game it wanted for the annual White Out. The Nittany Lions will host Oregon in prime-time Sept. 27 for the 2025 "Penn State White Out" in a rematch of last year's Big Ten title game at Beaver Stadium.
The Big Ten and its media partners announced a collection of kickoff times Thursday, with Penn State getting official starts for four games. The high priority was Penn State-Oregon, which the athletic department quickly designated as the annual White Out. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC's Big Ten Saturday Night.
Penn State also released kickoff times for its three non-conference games and a potential time for its Oct. 11 Big Ten home game vs. Northwestern. Here are the up-to-date Penn State football kickoff times:
- Aug. 30 vs. Nevada: 3:30 p.m. ET (CBS)
- Sept. 6 vs. FIU: Noon (Big Ten Network)
- Sept. 13 vs. Villanova: 3:30 (FS1)
- Sept. 27 vs. Oregon: 7:30 p.m. (NBC)
- Oct. 11 vs. Northwestern: Noon/3:30/4 (Network TBA)
Penn State's remaining regular-season kickoff times will be announced based on the six- or 12-day in-season process, according to the Big Ten. The most important announcement, however, regarded the Penn State White Out actually landing on the biggest home date of the Nittany Lions' season.
The Penn State-Oregon game not only is a Big Ten championship rematch but also the conference opener for the Nittany Lions. It also marks Oregon's first visit to Penn State since 1964.
Oregon represents the premium opponent on Penn State's home schedule, which otherwise includes non-conference games with Nevada, FIU and Villanova and Big Ten visits from Northwestern, Indiana, Michigan State and Nebraska.
Oregon and Northwestern also are Penn State's only Big Ten home opponents until November. Last year, Penn State grudgingly scheduled Washington for the White Out game Nov. 9 after Ohio State's visit the week prior was cued to FOX's Big Noon Kickoff. That had become a White Out theme in recent years.
Penn State hosted Ohio State or Michigan for every White Out at Beaver Stadium but one from 2010-19. In 2011, the Nittany Lions hosted then-No. 3 Alabama. But the advent of FOX's Big Noon Kickoff shifted those games into the early window, leaving Penn State to change plans.
Penn State has scheduled its last four White Out games against Auburn. Minnesota, Iowa and Washington. The Nittany Lions went 4-0 in those games, though none of the opponents was ranked in the AP Top 20. Last year, Penn State fans staged an impromptu White Out against Illinois after coach James Franklin urged them to bring "White Out energy" to the team's Big Ten opener.
“The Penn State White Out has become so much more than a football game," Adam Miller, Penn State Deputy Athletic Director for External Affairs and Engagement, said in a 2024 interview. "It’s an event. It’s a bucket-list experience for Penn State fans around the country, and people spend a lot of time planning trips around that Penn State White Out. It’s become a very, very special game. It’s created one of the most intimidating atmospheres in the country, and so for us, it’s not something we do every week. We want to continue to make it special."
The Penn State-Oregon game will mark the 17th full-stadium Penn State White Out at Beaver Stadium. The Nittany Lions are 10-6 in the full-stadium White Out game, which has become bucket-list brand in college sports.
"It’s grown into something so much bigger than a game," Miller said of the Penn State White Out. "It is truly an experience. That’s what we hear from a lot of people, whether they’re Penn State fans or not. They don't say, 'I want to go to a White Out.' They say, 'I want to experience a White Out.' That's an amazing distinction and a credit to all of our fans for building it into what it has become."