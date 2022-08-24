The 7 Key Story Lines That Will Decide Penn State's Season

Nationally, no one knows what to make of Penn State this season. Which is understandable, considering how the Lions finished last season.

The Lions are unranked in both preseason polls for the first time since 2016. CBS Sports' collection of analysts consider Penn State to be both underrated and overrated in the Big Ten.

Matt Youmans, an analyst at VSiN says we're sleeping on the Lions. Meanwhile at The Athletic, Stewart Mandel pegs Penn State at 8-4 and fourth in the East, while Ari Wasserman says the program might be the Big Ten's best equipped (outside of Ohio State) to win a national title in the next five years.

So what to believe about the 2022 Nittany Lions, who open their season Sept. 1 at Purdue? We've compiled the most intriguing story lines, pressure points, and moments on which this season will hinge.

1. Year 2 of Mike Yurcich's offense must go much better.

Head coach James Franklin and quarterback Sean Clifford have pressed the case often regarding offensive continuity. Clifford had four offensive coordinators in his first five years at Penn State, installed one of their offenses over Zoom in 2020 and had to learn a third new offense as a starter last season.

Now, Clifford and Yurcich have shared the same playbook for 20 months. Clifford is 24 years old. Yurcich is in his 17th season as an offense coordinator. This might be the most experienced coordinator-quarterback combo in Penn State history.

"When I call plays," Clifford said, "I know exactly what he's looking for. And if we're not in that look, then I'm able to get us into a different play. We're really making strides there."

That's the baseline from which this offense will operate. If Yurcich can't make it work with a sixth-year senior quarterback, he might be looking for another job.

2. What are reasonable expectations of Penn State's offensive line?

Franklin has spent the preseason purposely avoiding any promotion of his offensive line, which allowed 34 sacks last season, fronted a run game that averaged 3.2 yards per carry and finished last in the Big Ten in yards after contact.

Why the intentionally soft messaging?

"It's just taking a measured approach," Franklin said. "And the other approach hasn't worked."

Penn State's line certainly has possibilities. Juice Scruggs is a natural center, Caedan Wallace returns for his second year at right tackle and guard Landon Tengwall was the highest-ranked player of the 2021 recruiting class, according to 247Sports.

But Franklin has yet to coach a lineman to the All-Big Ten first team, and recent groups have been erratic and often unfocused. Big Ten Network's Matt Millen calls the coaching into question. He also said the line isn't physical enough. It has much to prove this season.

3. Does Penn State's offense have any lightning?

Outside of Jahan Dotson and a few plays by Parker Washington and KeAndre Lambert-Smith, Penn State really didn't awe the Big Ten with big moments last year.

The Lions made three plays of 50 yards or longer against Power 5 teams. Four of their seven plays of 50+ yards came against Villanova. Their longest touchdown run was 7 yards.

Washington and Lambert-Smith return with big-play potential, and transfer receiver Mitchell Tinsley made some deep catches for Western Kentucky last season. Running backs coach Ja'Juan Seider has talked up Keyvone Lee and freshman Nicholas Singleton as potential home-run hitters as well.

Franklin has never ground out wins on the ground and hasn't employed offensive coordinators who run that playbook, either. Penn State needs more wow plays — and wow players to achieve them.

4. Does Manny Diaz have enough players on defense?

Diaz arrived at Penn State from Miami stressing pass rush and turnovers as the new defensive coordinator. He has the passion and playbook to deliver a memorable defense. But does he have the players?

Penn State lost some exceptional talent to the NFL and will replace them with skilled, untested youth. The Lions have a huge payload of fresh defensive talent, notably in the secondary and on the line, that will need time to acclimate.

Diaz's defensive line brings back three players who missed most (or all) of last season, and he's short on linebackers. Will he be willing to employ more five-DB sets to take advantage of the depth there? Can his ends crash the line consistently? Will every opposing quarterback challenge the linebackers all day?

Penn State faces a stress test right away against Purdue, whose pass-rich offense will play to the Lions' strengths and weaknesses. That game could prove to be a key defensive wayfinder.

5. Do the Lions have a reliable kicker?

Jake Pinegar could be among the team's most unique stories. He's a fifth-year senior who made 92 percent of his field goals as the starter in 2019 and 70 percent for the rest of his career. Pinegar attempted just two field goals last season, when Jordan Stout was the starter.

Even though Stout was inconsistent, going 16-for-23, Pinegar didn't get the call. The job should be his this year, though redshirt freshman Sander Sahaydak has been competitive in camp. A rejuvenated Pinegar would provide a major victory for Penn State's special teams.

6. How willing is Franklin to play his freshmen?

He has several who are ready: running backs Singleton and Kaytron Allen, defensive linemen Dani Dennis-Sutton and Zane Durant, receiver Kaden Saunders, perhaps even one of the quarterbacks.

Penn State doesn't need its freshmen to be stars (except perhaps the running backs). But if they can help, they need to see the field. And early.

7. What are Penn State's biggest schedule blind spots?

Sure, the opener at Purdue represents the big balloon, but Penn State should be amply prepared for that. Clifford is 7-0 as a starter in August and September games. He won at Wisconsin last year. This feels like a big Lions win.

Where Penn State's schedule gets thorny is October, when they have to play Northwestern, Michigan, Minnesota and Ohio State in a five-week stretch. That will determine the season.

Franklin's combined record against those four teams is 6-16.

The bottom line

You'll hear plenty about Franklin's 11-11 record over the past two seasons coupled with his 10-year contract. They're all relevant numbers.

But they represent only part of the Penn State picture. This team has the capacity to win 11 games (including its bowl) and chart a course toward contending for future titles. The 2022 Penn State Nittany Lions should re-establish the program's successful base. But they're also capable of winning now.

