The Opportunities and Pitfalls of Penn State's Remaining 2026 Football Schedule

Before the 2026 season, expectations made it seem like Penn State would be a College Football Playoff Contender under first-year coach Matt Campbell. Now, the Nittany Lions are fighting for bowl eligibility at 3-4 overall and 0-4 in Big Ten play.

With five games remaining, Penn State has to win at least three of them to be eligible for a bowl game. The Nittany Lions are currently on their bye week, which quarterback Rocco Becht referred to as an opportunity to reset amid a four-game losing streak.

“I think at the end of the day, we're going to go into this bye week continuing to get better and look each other in the mirror, and just keep each other up,” Becht said after the 21-18 loss to Michigan last Saturday. “That's all you can do at this moment.”

Can Penn State go on a win streak to close the season? Its final five opponents have a combined record of 15-18 entering the Week 7 schedule, and one has fired its coach. Here’s a look at the five-game slate that awaits Penn State after its bye week.

Oct 31: Penn State vs. Purdue

Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Ryan Browne (15) motions to his team during the second half against the Washington Huskies at Ross-Ade Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Purdue (3-4, 2-2 in Big Ten) was picked to finish last in the Big Ten preseason media poll but has exceeded those expectations so far with back-to-back conference victories over Illinois and Minnesota. The Boilermakers lost their most recent game against Washington and are currently on their bye week.

Quarterback Ryan Browne leads a passing attack that ranks third in the Big Ten, averaging 278 passing yards per game in conference action. Browne has completed 65.6 percent of his passes for 1,822 yards, 10 touchdowns and three interceptions.

While Browne and Purdue’s offense averages 32.3 points per game in Big Ten play, the Boilermakers are giving up 30 points per game against conference opponents. This could be a prime opportunity for Becht and Penn State’s offense to improve their mark of 18.5 points per game in conference action.

Nov. 7: Penn State at Washington

Washington Huskies quarterback Demond Williams Jr. (1) stands on the sidelines against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s unclear who will start at quarterback for Washington (4-3, 1-3 in Big Ten) when it hosts Penn State. Quarterback Demond Williams Jr., who started the first six games, endured a “significant rib injury” during the Huskies’ loss to Iowa on Oct. 9, according to Washington Huskies coach Jedd Fisch.

In Wlliams’ place, quarterback Elijah Brown took the reins of the offense during a 38-26 win over Purdue last week, when he completed 21-of-27 passes for 302 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions.

Williams was reportedly booed for what fans believed was poor play when he was on the field during the Iowa game. Washington is on a bye week, so there won’t be any clarity this weekend. But the Huskies do face Nebraska on Oct. 31 before Penn State comes to town.

Nov. 14: Penn State vs. Minnesota

Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck shares a moment with the refs against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On paper, Minnesota (4-2, 2-1 in Big Ten) will be a difficult matchup for Penn State. The Golden Gophers have the second-best passing defense in the Big Ten, allowing just 166.3 passing yards per game in conference action.

Without a reliable run game, Becht could be forced to test Minnesota’s secondary. The Golden Gophers picked off Washington’s Williams and Michigan’s Bryce Underwood twice during their wins over those teams, but Purdue rushed for 305 yards to secure a 41-13 win over the Gophers.

The Boilermakers were the only Big Ten team that Minnesota has faced so far that established a run game against it, which resulted in the Golden Gophers’ only conference loss so far. The Nittany Lions’ run game is averaging 2.5 yards per carry in Big Ten action, so the path for a Penn State victory isn’t clear.

Nov. 21: Penn State vs. Rutgers

Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano reacts during the second half against the Indiana Hoosiers at SHI Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano has been on the hot seat this season, but a 37-30 win over Maryland last week might’ve bought him a little more time. Still, the Scarlet Knights (2-4, 1-2 in Big Ten) have struggled this season.

Receiver KJ Duff is a bright spot with 42 catches for 741 yards and nine touchdowns. Running back Antwan Raymond has also been productive with 105 carries for 498 yards and five touchdowns. But he’s on the availability report as questionable for the upcoming Northwestern game.

There’s nearly a month until Rutgers comes to Beaver Stadium, so Raymond could be fully healthy by then. It would help the Scarlet Knights, but they still give up 39.7 points per game to conference opponents.

Nov. 28: Penn State at Maryland

Maryland Terrapins quarterback Malik Washington (7) looks to make a pass in the first half against the Ohio State Buckeyes. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Maryland (2-5, 0-4 in Big Ten) made headlines this week by parting ways with head coach Mike Locksley. Defensive coordinator Aazaar Abdul-Rahim was named the interim head coach.

It wasn’t a surprise to see Locksley lose his job. He was on the hot seat even before the season began, and the Terrapins’ only FBS win so far this season is a 38-14 victory over UConn.

Quarterback Malik Washington has completed 59.4 percent passes for 1,615 yards, nine touchdowns and six interceptions. During its four-game losing streak to open Big Ten play, Maryland is giving up 46 points per game, so this game is probably Penn State’s best shot at picking up a road win this season.

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