What We're Hearing About Penn State Football During the Bye Week

Penn State concluded the first halfish of its 2026 season with a disappointing four-game losing streak, capped by a 21-18 loss at Michigan in a winnable game. The Nittany Lions have a lot to study during their bye week, which head coach Matt Campbell discussed during his only media availability of the week.

Here are some reflections on that, along with what else is going on around Penn State during the off week.

Positive vibes regarding Koby Howard

Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Koby Howard scores a touchdown during the second quarter against the Buffalo Bulls at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Campbell said that Howard, Penn State's leading receiver in the non-conference season, should return to practice "in the next ten days" and likely will be questionable for the Oct. 31 game against Purdue at Beaver Stadium. That's positive movement regarding Howard's status, which looked less promising a week ago.

If Howard returns against Purdue, that would be a six-week absence (including the bye), which aligns with Campbell's early assessment of his timeline. We believe Howard is trending toward playing against the Boilermakers.

"I would still say his availability for Purdue would be questionable at this moment, but we’re excited to see his progress because he has worked his tail off to get himself in a great spot," Campbell said. "And I would just tell you, even that timeline is so accelerated. What that kid is doing to put himself in a position to get back on the football field for us, I really couldn’t be prouder of him."

Before receiver Chase Sowell's emergence the past two games, Howard had the team's four longest receptions and six of the top seven. Still, Penn State quarterback needs a big-play threat across the middle, and Howard was among the best in the Big Ten. Speaking of Becht...

Don't expect change at quarterback

Penn State coach Matt Campbell today on his QB situation:



“We have complete faith in Rocco Becht.”



On backup Alex Manske: “His time will come, and when his time comes, we’ll be excited for that opportunity. But obviously that time is not right now.” pic.twitter.com/5xcWng2AX1 — Mark Wogenrich (@MarkWogenrich) October 20, 2026

Campbell could not have been more clear Tuesday: He's not changing his starting quarterback. Becht is QB1, and Alex Manske is the backup.

Campbell went past defending his quarterback's play, using the trope that, "and I firmly believe this, we wouldn’t even be in the position where we’re at right now to succeed in these football games if we didn’t have Rocco Becht and the way he’s played in some of those other moments."

Will Becht be under more scrutiny in his next start? No doubt. Campbell wasn't happy that three turnovers led to 21 Michigan points. However, Penn State's staff sees their quarterback situation like this: They have a fourth-year starter who's pressuring himself into bad mistakes and a second-year player who missed spring drills because of heart surgery and doesn't have the reps to be competitive.

Their response? Give Becht a reset during the bye week and a refreshed approach against Purdue.

"So again, yes, we've got to continue to pound away at the negative [plays]," Campbell said. "But I think there’s a lot of positive right now. And obviously in the position he plays, no different than all of us, you look at the negative because you’re not getting the result that you want. But I would say there’s a lot of things that Rocco’s doing really well that’s putting us in a great position to be successful."

Could other lineup changes be coming?

Penn State Nittany Lions head coach Matt Campbell coaches in the first quarter against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With a week to evaluate, Penn State has an opportunity to make moves at some underperforming positions, That includes the left side of the offensive line, linebacker (outside of midseason All-American Tony Rojas) and running back. But don't expect wholesale changes, or even really substantial ones.

"I’m a what’s-right-now kind of guy," Campbell said. "Yes, we have a clear understanding that you have to have a global perspective, and in my seat, you have to have the 10,000-foot view of where the football program is. But the reality of this is, we have to form an identity, and we have to form who we’re going to be."

Campbell will form that identity around the experienced players, because that's who has played already. Penn State has played the same starting offensive line in four Big Ten games. Carson Hansen and James Peoples have taken over at running back. Kooper Ebel wears the green dot, so he's playing middle linebacker.

This is who Penn State is. We addressed this in a recent Penn State football mailbag, but it bears repeating. The Nittany Lions got caught behind with injuries in spring practice and don't have enough depth to compensate. They also don't have enough game-changing talent to mask the depth issues.

Is the locker room in danger of spintering?

Penn State Nittany Lions head coach Matt Campbell looks on in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here's where Campbell's culture-building has paid dividends. There are no indications that Penn State is fracturing from within, especially when there are so many fault lines: Offense vs. defense, transfers vs. returners, seniors vs. newcomers not playing.

After the Michigan game, several players said that Becht had trouble even talking to the team because he was so dejected. They in turn sought to lift him up. Players who have been through tough seasons and losing streaks have bonded over them.

Certainly issues could arise from further losses, especially if players choose to opt out of the final games. But so far, that isn't happening.

"I mean, we've been in this situation. I was here last year," tight end Andrew Rapplyea said after the loss to USC. "The guys pointed fingers, the guys turned on each other. It's all about how you're going to respond. ... And I promise you, that will not happen, because we have a great coach leading us in that locker room."

Recruiting the future but not playing it

Penn State Nittany Lions head coach Matt Campbell reacts in the first quarter against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Campbell is on the road recruiting through Friday, his first steps outside the program since the season started. That's by design.

"I think [recruiting] still can’t come at the cost of the team, and our team right now needs us to continue to grow itself forward," Campbell said. "I think you've got to take care of your own house first, and then you got to do a great job of making sure you get out and spend the time, effort, and energy that recruiting takes if you’re going to do it right."

Similarly, Campbell said he has no plans to start playing players for roster-retention reasons. There will be more big change after this year. Penn State has 16 players in their final seasons of eligibility and another 21 in their fourth. Many of those players could return under the NCAA's new "five-for-five" rule, but some (Rojas, Tracy, Rappleyea) could test their NFL Draft stock.

The portal will call many players as well, so Campbell faces another offseason of roster replenishment. As a result, he and his staff are speaking with players about their long-term futures but won't play them into those futures.

"We’re not going to just play players because you’re hoping that they’ll stay around," Campbell said. "We’re not in a hope business. We’re in a matter-of-fact business. And I still believe you got to earn the right to be on the team. You got to earn the right to get on the football field. How you practice, how you grow. And if you’re not happy with where you’re at, then come see your coaches and let’s talk through it."

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