The Penn State College Football Awards Watch List

College football season is on the horizon. We can tell because the college football awards watch list season has begun.

What's watch list season? The leading college football awards release their preseason nominees (usually dozens of them) to tease us for the season. The watch lists will cover nearly two weeks of the preseason, refreshing us about the top players in college football.

So follow along here as we keep tabs on Penn State's awards nominees.

Maxwell Award (National Player of the Year)

Quarterback Sean Clifford

Davey O'Brien Award (Top quarterback)

Sean Clifford

Penn State opens the season Sept. 1 at Purdue. The Nittany Lions begin their home schedule Sept. 8 against Ohio.

Excited about the 2022 Penn State football season? If you need some prodding to rediscover your misplaced passion, here are 100 reasons to be excited about the Nittany Lions.

