The Penn State Vs. Wisconsin Report Card
Penn State coach James Franklin was right about this.
"That was one of the prettiest and ugliest wins that we've had," Franklin told reporters at Camp Randall Stadium after the Nittany Lions' 28-13 win over Wisconsin on Saturday night.
Once again, Penn State frayed its own nerves early, basically spotting the Badgers 10 points with a few lapses and an improvised special teams play, losing three starters (including quarterback Drew Allar) and running into walls with its running backs. But the Nittany Lions have been here before. They won a second consecutive road game in which they trailed at halftime, this time with even more arms tied behind their backs.
So before Penn State hosts Ohio State next week (Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard says he's "stoked"), a look at the Nittany Lions' report card after their third road win of the season.
OFFENSE: A-
Quarterbacks Drew Allar and Beau Pribula combined to complete 25 of 31 passes for 246 yards and two touchdowns. A pretty good day by itself. But factor in that Pribula replaced an injured Allar in the second half, facing a deficit, and the performance takes on new meaning. This could have been a replay of Penn State's 2021 loss at Iowa, when backup Ta'Quan Roberson replaced an injured Sean Clifford. But Pribula sharpened his nerve and found a throwing groove, completing 10 consecutive passes at one point.
Pribula (11-for-13) delivered the throwing threat Penn State desperately needed to open the run game, which bloomed with him at the helm. Kaytron Allen (11 carries, 86 yards) looked reborn in the second half, Nicholas Singleton made a breathtaking one-handed toucdown catch and coordinator Andy Kotelnicki delivered another needle-drop: Allen's Wildcat touchdown in the second half was a thing of beauty, called and executed with timely perfection. Credit, too, to right tackle Nolan Rucci, who replaced the injured Anthony Donkoh in his former stadium (Rucci transferred from Wisconsin) and played well.
DEFENSE: B+
Yes, the first half delivered mild chaos once again, as Wisconsin took a 10-7 halftime lead, scoring its only touchdown with the benefit of a 12-men-on-the-field penalty against Penn State. But the Nittany Lions continue to transform themselves defensively at halftime. Safety Jaylen Reed changed the game with a third-quarter pick-6 (his second significant interception in as many games), and the Nittany Lions allowed just a second-half field goal.
Wisconsin rushed for 81 yards, just 10 in the second half, and coach Luke Fickell pointed to first-down efficiency as a game-changer. The Badgers averaged 2.3 yards rushing per first-down carry, leading to issues on second and third down. Defensive tackle Alonzo Ford Jr. made two tackles for loss on the same series, helping mitigate Dani Dennis-Sutton's avsence, and safety Zakee Wheatley punctuated the win with a fourth-down stop.
SPECIAL TEAMS: C
Wisconsin punter Atticus Bertrams converted a first-down with the oddest broken-play punt that you'll ever see. Credit him for that. However, Penn State's special teams was otherwise mediocre. Wisconsin had a few decent punt returns (one called back by a penalty), Singleton bobbled a kickoff and punt-returner Zion Tracy had a 17-yard return called back because his knee was down. Further, several of Riley Thompson's punts were low and returnable.
COACHING: A-
Offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki built his gameplan around Allar but deftly shifted course when Pribula took over. He gave Pribula some designed runs but also trusted the quarterback to throw. Using tight end Tyler Warren again in red-zone Wildcat plays was smart and helped yield Pribula's passing touchdown to tight end Khalil Dinkins. And that Allen in the Wildcat was perfectly timed and executed, resulting in a 24-yard score. Defensive coordinator Tom Allen must be a locker-room wizard at halftime, because his team takes on a new personality in second halves.
OVERALL: A-
Franklin called this a "gutsy culture win" for Penn State, which it was. The obstacles continued to stack against the Nittany Lions, until Reed flipped them into opportunities with his interception. And now Penn State, which has three remarkable road wins this season, returns home for the first time in a month for a statement opportunity against Ohio State.
