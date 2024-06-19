The Penn State White Out Turns 20 This Year. An Abridged History
The Penn State White Out celebrates its 20th anniversary in 2024, having grown from a student bonding experience in 2004 to the branded spectacle it is today. Penn State football has nurtured its version of the White Out (Winnipeg hockey was first, of course) into one of college football's highest forms of entertainment, a show that extracts so much from a simple ask: Everyone wear white.
As an annual tradition, recruiting pitch and local economic driver, the Penn State White Out demands and delivers plenty. Which is why the program and its fans wait anxiously for the 2024 White Out date to be determined. Penn State coach James Franklin said recently that "I don't even completely know" when the White Out will be held. And Penn State has been tight-lipped about leaking the schedule, or even options.
In the meantime, there's plenty more to know about the White Out. Here's a primer.
When did the Penn State White Out begin?
In 2004, Penn State football had an image problem. The team went 3-9 the previous season, attendance was dimming, and fans were growing restless. So a marketing pro named Guido D'Elia suggested a group function at Beaver Stadium. "Everyone's got a white T-shirt," he said.
Penn State held its first White Out, limited to the student section, in 2004. It was successful, even though the Nittany Lions lost to Purdue, and the athletic department tried again in 2005. That was the kickstarter. Penn State beat No. 6 Ohio State 17-10 in front of another student-section White Out, though many fans joined in, and a tradition was born. Two years later, Penn State held the first full-stadium White Out against Notre Dame.
What is Penn State's record in the White Out?
The Nittany Lions have played 15 full-stadium White Out games dating to the first in 2007 against Notre Dame. Penn State is 9-6 in those games and has won four straight. That does not include the 2020 game against Ohio State, which was classified as the White Out, though fans were not allowed into Beaver Stadium.
Penn State also played four student-section White Out games from 2004-06 and in 2010. The Nittany Lions were 2-2 in those games, beating Ohio State (2005) and Michigan (2010) and losing to Purdue (2004) and Michigan (2006).
Who has Penn State played most in the White Out?
Michigan and Ohio State each have played in four full-stadium White Out games, taking turns from 2012-19. The Wolverines also played in two student-section White Out games, while Ohio State has played in one. Iowa is a two-time White Out guest.
Has a White Out ever started at noon?
Yes, once. In 2015, Penn State closed its regular-season home schedule against Michigan for the only noon White Out kickoff. The Nov. 21 date also was the latest White Out that Penn State has scheduled. Tough date, too, since the students were off for Thanksgiving break. Michigan won 28-16.
The question has become significant this year, since the Penn State-Ohio State game Nov. 2 would be a natural White Out date. However, since that game could kick at noon on FOX, Penn State has been reluctant to schedule it. So it's exploring other dates, including the Big Ten home-opener against Illinois (Sept. 28) or UCLA's visit the following week.
One White Out kicked off at 3:30 p.m.: the 2011 game against Alabama. The Crimson Tide won 27-11. The last seven White Out games have kicked off in prime time at 7:30 p.m. or later.
Penn State White Out History
(Full-stadium White Out games only)
Date
Score
Kickoff Time
Sept. 8, 2007
Penn State 31, Notre Dame 10
6 p.m.
Sept. 27, 2008
Penn State 38, Illinois 24
8 p.m.
Sept. 26, 2009
Iowa 21, Penn State 10
8 p.m.
Sept. 10, 2011
Alabama 27, Penn State 11
3: 30 p.m.
Oct. 27, 2012
Ohio State 35, Penn State 23
5:30 p.m.
Oct. 12, 2013
Penn State 43, Michigan 40 (4OT)
5 p.m.
Oct. 25, 2014
Ohio State 31, Penn State 24 (2OT)
8 p.m.
Nov. 21, 2015
Michigan 28, Penn State 16
Noon
Oct. 22, 2016
Penn State 24, Ohio State 21
8 p.m.
Oct. 21, 2017
Penn State 42, Michigan 13
7:30 p.m.
Sept. 29, 2018
Ohio State 27, Penn State 26
7:30 p.m.
Oct. 19, 2019
Penn State 28, Michigan 21
7:30 p.m.
Sept. 18, 2021
Penn State 28, Auburn 20
7:30 p.m.
Oct. 22, 2022
Penn State 45, Minnesota 17
7:30 p.m.
Sept. 23, 2023
Penn State 31, Iowa 0
7:30 p.m.
