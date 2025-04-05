Three Young Receivers Are Impressing Penn State's James Franklin This Spring
Penn State has opened a casting call at wide receiver this spring, seeking to redefine a position that has been an offensive lag for two seasons. The Nittany Lions graduated 104 receptions to the NFL with Tyler Warren's departure and, as head coach James Franklin said, those catcheshave to go somewhere.
Certainly the NCAA Transfer Portal is a place to look. Penn State football has brought in two receivers from the portal, Kyron Hudson and Devonte Ross, both of whom quickly have developed places in the offense. But the Nittany Lions could look again in April, as even Athletic Director Pat Kraft suggested earlier this year.
"We all know we need wide receiver help, so we got to go find one," Kraft said in February, before spring practice even began. "I think we have some really good ones in the building, but everyone draws that process. If you can come and help us win and do great things and bring that and maintain the culture here, then great."
Penn State coach James Franklin has highlighted some of those "really good ones" already in the program who have emerged during spring drills. Can they make an impact next season? Here's a look at three receivers drawing notice.
Tyseer Denmark
The redshirt freshman played in four games last season, catching a touchdown pass against Maryland, and is one of Penn State's more intriguing athletes at the position. The 5-10, 180-pound Denmark could be a field-stretcher for the Nittany Lions' offense but needs to take steps this spring. Franklin is looking for that specficially from Denmark, issuing a gentle but clear public challenge to the receiver.
"The big thing for lot of these young players is physical consistency, mental consistency," Franklin said. "He's got the ability to help us this year, and we need him to help us this year. It’s just, we’ve got to be more consistent. He's got a bright future, but nobody cares he’s a redshirt freshman. It’s time now. We need him to take that next step, and he is more than capable of being a big-time player in this league as a redshirt freshman."
Matt Outten
A 4-star receiver from Portsmouth, Virginia, Outten initially committed to Virginia Tech in July 2024 before reconsidering. He flipped to Penn State last September, prompting Franklin to say on Signing Day, "We have big plans for you."
"You did hurt my feelings and break my heart early in this process, but we were able to figure it out and get you back home,” Franklin told Outten in a Signing Day call.
Outten (6-1, 215 pounds) has added size in his short time on campus, making him one of Penn State's more interesting young prospects. He's also still in the formative years, having played multiple positions at I.C. Norcom High, where he was a two-time team MVP.
"When we watched him in high school, he was a wideout, he was a Wildcat quarterback, he was a running back, he kind of did it all," Franklin said. "He's a powerful, fast, explosive guy. We've seen the same things, but for those same reasons he's a little raw as a wide receiver. It's great that we got him in here early."
Koby Howard
Also a true freshman who enrolled early, Howard is a 5-11, 197-pound prospect from Florida who has shown some polish this spring. On Signing Day in December, Franklin called Howard "one of the most prominent players in the state" from the "best program" in Florida, Chaminade-Madonna Prep.
Howard, a 4-star Rivals prospect, caught 65 passes for 1,065 yards as a junior and 18 passes in an injury-shortened senior season. Franklin said that Howard has made significant progress by enrolling early.
"He's strong in the weight room, explosive and has been playing wideout pretty much his whole life, so he's a little bot more refined in those areas," Franklin said. "But both [Howard and Outten] have done a really nice job for guys who should still be in high school."