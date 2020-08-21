SI.com
AllPennState
Two Former Penn State Stars Hit NFL Injury Lists

Mark Wogenrich

Miles Sanders and KJ Hamler, two electric players from Penn State's 2018 offense, are sidelined from their respective NFL training camps with injuries.

Sanders, the second-year running back with the Philadelphia Eagles, is listed as "week to week" with what the team termed a lower-body injury. The good news is that the Eagles don't expect Sanders to miss the season-opener against Washington.

In fact, Ed Kracz, publisher of SI.com's Eagles' channel, says in the video above that Philadelphia simply is being cautious with Sanders because it sees him as a true No. 1 back.

"I'm excited about Miles. I'm excited about him handling the full load," Duce Staley, Philadelphia's assistant head coach and running backs coach, said last month. "I don't see Miles as a guy that you have to monitor his touches. ... I think you put him in and you let him go."

Hamler, meanwhile, will be out for "a couple of weeks" with a hamstring injury, Denver head coach Vic Fangio said. Fangio added that Hamler had been trying to work through the injury in camp.

Hamler, whom the Broncos drafted in the second round, is used to dealing with injuries to start new careers. Hamler sustained a torn ACL as a senior at Florida's IMG Academy, an injury that led him to redshirting as a true freshman at Penn State.

Prior to being sidelined, Hamler had drawn attention in Broncos camp alongside fellow rookie Jerry Jeudy and former Penn State receiver DaeSean Hamilton.

Football

