Two Key Returning Players Who Will Impact Penn State

Penn State coach James Franklin has noted frequently that the incoming freshman class is loaded with potential contributors. But the Lions also return several key players fans didn't see much, or at all, last season.

Joining defensive linemen PJ Mustipher, who played in five games, and Hakeem Beamon, who missed the entire season, are two other players making welcome returns. Defensive end Adisa Isaac and offensive lineman Sal Wormley projected as starters last year before sustaining season-ending injuries that kept them off the field.

"I think you remember for Adisa and Sal, there was a lot of excitement about them last year," Penn State coach James Franklin said. "You think about how many guys last year that we lost either before the season or during the season that were significant leaders and players from a production standpoint."

After his staff modulated their workouts during the winter and spring, Franklin said both Isaac and Wormley are ready for the season. Here's how they project in 2022.

Adisa Isaac

Isaac generated high expectations in 2019-20, when he played in 20 games and made 27 tackles and three sacks. But a spring injury kept Isaac off the field in 2021, when the Lions projected him as potential breakout defensive end in the Big Ten.

Isaac returns this season ready to resume an elite pass-rushing career. Franklin has said since the spring that Isaac followed a measured return plan and looks ready to go.

"I think everybody that covers Penn State football closely, or is a fan or a member of our program, was really excited about what Adisa was going to be able to do last year after gaining experience the year before," Franklin said.

Meanwhile, defensive coordinator Manny Diaz said that Isaac's healthy return will change the dynamic on Penn State's defensive line. In fact, Diaz said the pass rush is a "different animal" with Isaac.

"In the spring, we felt like we needed a little more dynamic nature off the edge for pass rush," Diaz said. "Now that [Isaac is] back, I think he's confident in his return, and our medical staff did a great job, our training staff did a great job. You can see he's got his confidence back and he's got some of that juice off the edge."

Sal Wormley

Wormley, a redshirt junior guard, projected as a starter on the offensive line last season before his injury. In fact, Franklin recently recalled how well Wormley was practicing last year — and how well he has been practicing this preseason.

"There was a lot of buzz about him, how well he was playing [last season]," Franklin said. "It's funny, I was saying in [a recent] quarterback meeting about how well Sal's playing. And Sean [Clifford] quickly reminded me, you know, that we said the same thing last year right before the season, before we lost him."

Wormley (6-3, 298 pounds) returns as one of Penn State's top guards even though he doesn't have much experience. Wormley has played in four career games, primarily on special teams during the 2020 season, but coaches say he's ready to go.

Penn State opens the 2022 season Sept. 1 at Purdue.

