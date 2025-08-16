Two Penn State Football Players Charged With Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Two Penn State football players were charged with possessing drug paraphernalia, and one was cited for buying alcohol as a minor, following an incident on campus in late July. Penn State Police charged Dejuan Lane, 20, and Kenneth Woseley Jr., 18, with one count each of possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, according to online court records.
Woseley also was cited for purchasing alcohol by a minor, a summary offense, according to court records. In addition, both players were cited for disorderly conduct for creating a "hazardous or physically offensive condition," a summary offense.
Lane and Woseley have preliminary hearings scheduled for Aug. 27 in Centre County Court. Penn State opens its 2025 season Aug. 30 against Nevada at Beaver Stadium.
"We are aware of the allegations against Dejuan Lane and Kenneth Woseley," a Penn State Athletics spokesperson said in a statement. "These alleged actions do not reflect the values and standards of our program and will be addressed. We will not comment any further as this is an ongoing legal matter."
According to WTAJ, which obtained the criminal complaint, a Penn State Police officer smelled marijuana while on patrol July 28 near the Nittany Apartments complex on campus. Police searched the apartment and found a container and two bags in a trash can they suspected to contain marijuana, according to the criminal complaint obtained by WTAJ.
The items tested positive for THC, according to the complaint. Woseley was cited for purchasing alcohol as a minor after police found an unopened bottle of tequila in his room, according to the criminal complaint.
Lane, a sophomore, is considered to be competing for a starting job at safety for the Nittany Lions. He was among a handful of true freshmen to play in all 16 games last season. Lane made 14 tackles and broke up three passes. He also made his first career interception against Maryland in the regular-season finale.
Woseley, a redshirt freshman cornerback, appeared in four games for Penn State last season. He made three tackles against Purdue and two against Maryland. Woseley is competing for a role in the Nittany Lions' defensive rotation at cornerback.
Penn State is ranked No. 2 in the AP preseason Top 25. The Nittany Lions went 13-3 and reached the College Football Playoff semifinals last season, falling to Notre Dame in the Orange Bowl. Penn State returns 20 players with starting experience from last year's roster. The Nittany Lions open the season with three non-conference games against Nevada, FIU and Villanova before hosting Oregon in a Big Ten game Sept. 27 at Beaver Stadium.